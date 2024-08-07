New Zealand rugby fixtures: When the All Blacks and Black Ferns are in action

Every upcoming All Blacks and Black Ferns fixture in one place

If you’re a fan of the All Blacks and the Black Ferns, chances are you’ve already learned the upcoming New Zealand rugby fixtures by heart. For everyone else, this guide explains when the two iconic sides are in action between now and the end of 2024.

This guide to New Zealand rugby fixtures tells you when the men’s and women’s teams are in action (including kick-off times around the world), alongside details of where they’re playing.

First on the agenda, the All Blacks have six matches against the other three southern hemisphere giants.

NEW ZEALAND RUGBY FIXTURES: ALL BLACKS

Rugby Championship

Saturday 10 August 2024

New Zealand v Argentina

Sky Stadium, Wellington

Kick-off: 8.05am BST / 9.05am SAST / 5.05pm AEST / 7.05pm NZST / 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT

Saturday 17 August

New Zealand v Argentina

Eden Park, Auckland

Kick-off: 8.05am BST / 9.05am SAST / 5.05pm AEST / 7.05pm NZST / 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT

Saturday 31 August

South Africa v New Zealand

Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 7 September

South Africa v New Zealand

DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Rugby Championship/Bledisloe Cup

Saturday 21 September

Australia v New Zealand

Accor Stadium, Sydney

Kick-off: 6.45am BST / 7.45am SAST / 3.45pm AEST / 5.45pm NZST / 1.45am ET / 10.45pm PT (Friday)

Saturday 28 September

New Zealand v Australia

Sky Stadium, Wellington

Kick-off: 8.05am BST / 9.05am SAST / 5.05pm AEST / 7.05pm NZST / 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT

Lipovitan-D Challenge Cup

Saturday 25 October

Japan v New Zealand

Nissan Stadium, Yokohama

Kick-off: TBC

Autumn internationals

Saturday 2 November

England v New Zealand

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

Friday 8 November

Ireland v New Zealand

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Saturday) / 9.10am NZDT (Saturday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Saturday 16 November

France v New Zealand

Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Saturday 23 November

Italy v New Zealand

Venue TBC

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

NEW ZEALAND RUGBY FIXTURES: BLACK FERNS

WXV 1

Sunday 29 September

New Zealand Women v Ireland Women

BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)

Kick-off: 3.00am BST / 4.00am SAST / 12.00pm AEST / 3.00pm NZDT / 10.00pm ET (Saturday) / 7.00pm PT (Saturday)

Saturday 5 October

New Zealand Women v England Women

Langley Event Center, Langley (Canada)

Kick-off: 9.00pm BST / 10.00pm SAST / 6.00am AEST (Sunday) / 9.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 4.00pm ET / 1.00pm PT

Friday 11 October

New Zealand Women v France Women

BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)

Kick-off: 11.45pm BST / 12.45am SAST (Saturday) / 9.45am AEDT (Saturday) / 11.45am NZDT (Saturday) / 6.45pm ET / 3.45pm PT

