New Zealand rugby fixtures: When the All Blacks and Black Ferns are in action

Every upcoming All Blacks and Black Ferns fixture in one place
If you’re a fan of the All Blacks and the Black Ferns, chances are you’ve already learned the upcoming New Zealand rugby fixtures by heart. For everyone else, this guide explains when the two iconic sides are in action between now and the end of 2024.
This guide to New Zealand rugby fixtures tells you when the men’s and women’s teams are in action (including kick-off times around the world), alongside details of where they’re playing.
First on the agenda, the All Blacks have six matches against the other three southern hemisphere giants. If you want to tune in for the New Zealand rugby fixtures against Argentina, Australia and South Africa, check out our guide to watching Rugby Championship live streams, wherever you are in the world. For other international sides and clubs, take a look at our in-depth guide to rugby fixtures around the world.
Fans can also look back at the history of that iconic kit in the best All Black jerseys of all time, ranked.
NEW ZEALAND RUGBY FIXTURES: ALL BLACKS
Rugby Championship
Saturday 10 August 2024
- New Zealand v Argentina
Sky Stadium, Wellington
Kick-off: 8.05am BST / 9.05am SAST / 5.05pm AEST / 7.05pm NZST / 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT
Saturday 17 August
- New Zealand v Argentina
Eden Park, Auckland
Kick-off: 8.05am BST / 9.05am SAST / 5.05pm AEST / 7.05pm NZST / 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT
Saturday 31 August
- South Africa v New Zealand
Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg
Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Saturday 7 September
- South Africa v New Zealand
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Rugby Championship/Bledisloe Cup
Saturday 21 September
- Australia v New Zealand
Accor Stadium, Sydney
Kick-off: 6.45am BST / 7.45am SAST / 3.45pm AEST / 5.45pm NZST / 1.45am ET / 10.45pm PT (Friday)
Saturday 28 September
- New Zealand v Australia
Sky Stadium, Wellington
Kick-off: 8.05am BST / 9.05am SAST / 5.05pm AEST / 7.05pm NZST / 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT
Lipovitan-D Challenge Cup
Saturday 25 October
- Japan v New Zealand
Nissan Stadium, Yokohama
Kick-off: TBC
Autumn internationals
Saturday 2 November
- England v New Zealand
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT
Friday 8 November
- Ireland v New Zealand
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Saturday) / 9.10am NZDT (Saturday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT
Saturday 16 November
- France v New Zealand
Stade de France, Paris
Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT
Saturday 23 November
- Italy v New Zealand
Venue TBC
Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT
NEW ZEALAND RUGBY FIXTURES: BLACK FERNS
WXV 1
Sunday 29 September
- New Zealand Women v Ireland Women
BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)
Kick-off: 3.00am BST / 4.00am SAST / 12.00pm AEST / 3.00pm NZDT / 10.00pm ET (Saturday) / 7.00pm PT (Saturday)
Saturday 5 October
- New Zealand Women v England Women
Langley Event Center, Langley (Canada)
Kick-off: 9.00pm BST / 10.00pm SAST / 6.00am AEST (Sunday) / 9.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 4.00pm ET / 1.00pm PT
Friday 11 October
- New Zealand Women v France Women
BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)
Kick-off: 11.45pm BST / 12.45am SAST (Saturday) / 9.45am AEDT (Saturday) / 11.45am NZDT (Saturday) / 6.45pm ET / 3.45pm PT