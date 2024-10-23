Find out who Joe Schmidt has named in his Australia squad for the Autumn Nations Series

Australia head coach Joe Schmidt has named a 34-player squad for their Autumn Nations Series with rugby league convert Joseph Sua’ali’i included.

The player, who is likely to be used as a centre, moved to rugby from the NRL this month having played his last league game in September.

He is a much-anticipated addition to the squad and Schmidt has wasted no time on throwing him straight into international action.

Tane Edmed and Harry Potter are the other two uncapped players named. Potter is English-born and used to play for Leicester before moving to Australia.

Read more: Discover Autumn Nations Series fixtures

Elsewhere in the squad, Will Skelton and Samu Kerevi have been called up for the first time this year.

Wallabies coach Schmidt said: “The squad has had a chance to regenerate over the last few weeks. At the same time, it was good to catch up with a wider group of players in the two-day training hubs we had in Canberra and Brisbane last week.

“We have a relatively consistent group but will integrate a few new players on tour. Trying to balance opportunities for players, some recent squad members will get much needed game time with Australia XV, which also enables us to broaden our cohort of players in what will be highly competitive fixtures.”

Australia Autumn Nations Series squad 2024

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa (West Harbour Juniors)

Angus Bell (Hunters Hill Rugby Club)

Matt Faessler (USQ Saints)

Nick Frost (Hornsby Lions)

Langi Gleeson (Harbord Harlequins)

Isaac Kailea (Harlequin Junior Rugby Club)

Fraser McReight (Albany Creek Brumbies)

Brandon Paenga-Amosa (Southern Districts)

Billy Pollard (Lindfield Junior Rugby Club)

Tom Robertson (Dubbo Kangaroos)

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Randwick)

Will Skelton (Wentworthville Magpies)

James Slipper (Bond Pirates)

Carlo Tizzano (University of Western Australia)

Taniela Tupou (Brothers Rugby)

Seru Uru (Wests Bulldogs)

Rob Valetini (Harlequin Junior Rugby Club)

Jeremy Williams (Wahroonga Tigers)

Harry Wilson (Gunnedah Red Devils)

Backs

Ben Donaldson (Clovelly Eagles)

Tane Edmed (West Harbour Juniors)

Jake Gordon (Canterbury Juniors)

Len Ikitau (Tuggeranong Vikings)

Max Jorgensen (Balmain Wolves)

Andrew Kellaway (Hunters Hill Rugby Club)

Samu Kerevi (Souths Magpies)

Noah Lolesio (Tuggeranong Vikings)

Tate McDermott (Flinders Rugby Club)

Hunter Paisami (Harlequin Junior Rugby Club)

Dylan Pietsch (Leeton Phantoms)

Harry Potter (Moorabbin Rams)

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (The Kings School)

Nic White (Maitland Blacks)

Tom Wright (Clovelly Eagles)

Australia Autumn Nations Series fixtures 2024

Saturday 9 November

England v Australia

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Sunday 17 November 2024

Wales v Australia

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST / 3.10am AEDT (Monday) / 5.10am NZDT (Monday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

Saturday 24 November

Scotland v Australia

Murrayfield, Edingburgh

Kick-off: 1.40pm GMT / 3.40pm SAST / 11.40pm AEST / 2.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.40am ET / 6.40am PT

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.