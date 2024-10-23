Who is in the Ireland squad for the Autumn Nations Series?

Find out who Andy Farrell has named in his Ireland squad for the Autumn Nations Series

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 35-player squad for the Autumn Nations Series with the announcement of a new captain.

Caelan Doris will lead the team over the four matches with regular skipper Peter O’Mahony still injured.

Doris said: “It is an enormous honour to be named Ireland captain and I am excited about leading the squad into battle over the coming weeks. I am very fortunate to have had so much support from my family and friends and many others along the way from Mayo to Blackrock and on to Leinster and Ireland.

“I am extremely proud to lead this squad and I know that there’s an experienced group of leaders who will work hard to achieve success in the weeks ahead. We have a special group of players and I am confident that there are bright days to come as we build up for four huge Tests at Aviva Stadium.”

Elsewhere in the squad, Mack Hansen returns from injury while Cormac Izuchukwu and Sam Prendergast will be looking to win their first caps.

Ireland Autumn Nations Series squad 2024

Forwards (Club/Province/Caps)

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster/22)

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht/42)

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster/52)

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster/43)

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster/78)

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster/131)

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht/7)

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster/81)

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster/40)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster/uncapped)

Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster/33)

Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster/12)

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster/107)

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster/13)

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster/66)

Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht/3)

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster/64)

Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster/3)

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster/64)

Backs

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht/57)

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster/15)

Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster/16)

Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster/6)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster/35)

Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht/21)

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster/74)

Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster/39)

James Lowe (Leinster/33)

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster/18)

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster/118)

Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster/8)

Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster/2)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster/uncapped)

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster/60)

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster/37)

Ireland Autumn Nations Series fixtures 2024

Friday 8 November 2024

Ireland v New Zealand

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 6.10am AEST (Saturday) / 9.10am NZDT (Saturday) / 4.10pm ET / 1.10pm PT

Friday 15 November 2024

Ireland v Argentina

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 6.10am AEST (Saturday) / 9.10am NZDT (Saturday) / 4.10pm ET / 1.10pm PT

Saturday 23 November 2024

Ireland v Fiji

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEST (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

Saturday 30 November 2024

Ireland v Australia

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEST (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

