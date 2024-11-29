How to watch Ireland v Australia: Live stream Saturday’s 2024 Autumn International

Who’ll come out on top in the last Autumn Nations Series match of the year?

It’s the final Autumn Nations Series match of 2024, and a clash between two coaches who know each other extremely well. It’s also your last chance to see some top-tier international action before the Six Nations, so you’ll want to know how to watch Ireland v Australia live streams this weekend.

This guide will help you tune in wherever you are in the world – including details of how Irish fans can watch the game for free.

Australia head coach Joe Schmidt spent six years coaching Ireland – and before that he had a successful spell at Leinster – so he’ll be in familiar surroundings at the Aviva Stadium. Andy Farrell, Schmidt’s former number two, now heads up Ireland, and this is his last game in charge before he heads off on a British & Irish Lions sabbatical during which he’ll have to shape a side capable of beating… yes, Australia.

In other words, this is a match packed with intrigue – especially as both sides have won two and lost one this November – so this Dublin encounter is unlikely to be an anti-climax.

Read on to find out how to watch Ireland v Australia live streams. Our guides to the Ireland and Australia squads will keep you up-to-date on the teams, and if you want to tune in to some domestic action this weekend, find out how to watch Gallagher Premiership live streams. You can also watch the Dubai 7s.

Watch Ireland v Wallabies FOR FREE in Ireland

Every one of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series matches has been available FOR FREE on Virgin Media One and streaming service Virgin Media Play. That’s also the case for Ireland v Australia, and coverage of the game starts at 2.00pm GMT ahead of the 3.10pm kick-off.

Away from home at the moment? You can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from overseas – find out more below.

Watch Ireland v Australia in the UK

TNT Sports is the home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK. Ireland v the Wallabies is on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 2.00pm on Saturday afternoon.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby (which resumes this weekend), Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

Watch Ireland v Wallabies from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation at the weekend? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on Australia’s trip to the Aviva Stadium. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream Ireland v Australia in the USA

If you’re based in the United States you can watch an Ireland v Wallabies live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 10.10am ET/7.10am PT on Saturday morning. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US on Saturday, you can watch an Ireland v Australia live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Ireland v Wallabies in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch an Ireland v Australia live stream ad-free via Stan Sport. There’s not much point going to bed, though, because the match gets underway at 2.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Live stream Ireland v Australia in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for an Ireland v Australia live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 3.

Kick-off time is 4.10am NZDT on Sunday morning, so definitely one for night owls.

Watch an Ireland v Wallabies live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 5.10pm SAST on Saturday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

