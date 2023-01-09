The former England boss could appear alongside Clive Woodward

Eddie Jones ITV role for Six Nations on the cards

We are yet to hear the confirmed roster of ITV’s Six Nations pundits but what a delicious twist it would be if ousted England boss Eddie Jones was on a panel with one of his strongest critics, Clive Woodward. It has been reported that punditry is the next big job for Jones, with ITV the most likely destination before any decision is made on the veteran’s coaching future.

Jones would be well placed to assess his replacement and the current England group. Steve Borthwick has replaced Jones as the national head coach, but Jones knows the former lock well, having worked with him as an assistant coach with both Japan and England.

During last year’s Six Nations viewers of England games on ITV saw an all-English panel holding forth, with Jonny Wilkinson and Lawrence Dallaglio joining Woodward before the games, at half-time, and wrapping up after the final whistle. Australian Jones could offer an entirely different perspective, and knows the current crop of England stars very well indeed.

Once again this year, Six Nations matches will be spread between BBC and ITV for viewers in the UK. And we have all the Six Nations fixtures for you.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Jones also cast an eye over France, saying: “They’ve got a 2023 project. If you look at the history of French sport they’ve been able to do that for World Cups where the whole country gets behind the campaign. At the moment it’s working but what about later this year? No one knows.”

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.