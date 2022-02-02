Who will be providing punditry as part of ITV's coverage of the 2022 Six Nations? Let's take a look

Who Are ITV’s Six Nations Pundits?

All the matches from the 2022 Six Nations will be televised on either BBC or ITV channels depending on the team playing at home.

Following a new broadcast deal, this year ITV will show two matches every weekend as they cover England, Ireland, France and Italy home matches. The BBC has one match a round with Wales and Scotland home games.

With more matches, ITV have a strong line-up of pundits and presenters who will cover the the 2022 championship over the next six weeks. Below we take a look at who they are.

Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas present the television coverage of the Six Nations for ITV, with Nick Mullins and Miles Harrison providing commentary. Martin Bayfield and Gabriel Clarke will also present from the sidelines.

ITV also have a selection of co-commentators, including Rugby World Cup winners Ben Kay and Danielle Waterman as well as former Wales wing Shane Williams and Ireland centre Gordon D’Arcy.

In terms of punditry, ITV have an impressive list of names providing insight and knowledge. Jonny Wilkinson and Lawrence Dallaglio join their 2003 World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward as part of the presentation team.

Another World Cup winner, former England and Saracens star Maggie Alphonsi, will also be in the studio to give her opinions and views of the action.

There are legends of Irish, Scottish and Welsh rugby involved too, including Grand Slam winner Gareth Thomas, former Ireland captains Brian O’Driscoll and Rory Best, and Lions great Sir Ian McGeechan.

And Benjamin Kayser has switched from BBC coverage to give a French voice to their matches.

During the tournament, ITV also produce a Six Nations podcast with David Flatman and Tom Shanklin – Flats & Shanks.