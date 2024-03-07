Feyi-Waboso gets first England start as Mitchell and Martin return meaning Care must wait for 100th cap from bench v Ireland

Steve Borthwick has named his team for their Six Nations match against Ireland

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has won his first England start and it comes against Ireland in the 2024 Six Nations.

The winger scored within minutes of his introduction from the bench against Scotland in the last round and replaces Elliot Daly, who starts from the bench. Feyi-Waboso, who plays his club rugby for Exeter Chiefs, has featured in all of England’s Six Nations games so far this tournament but from the bench.

Related: Six Nations fixtures

He is not the only changed back with Alex Mitchell returning. He was ruled out against Scotland with injury but has recovered and comes straight back into the starting team. The nine on the bench is Danny Care, who will win his 100th cap if he enters the match.

Care will become just the sixth England men’s player to hit a century. Courtney Lawes, Dan Cole, Owen Farrell, Jason Leonard and Ben Youngs are the other players who make the list.

Steve Borthwick’s other change comes at lock as he has opted to start George Martin. Ethan Roots drops out of the team completely after an impressive start to his England career.

Borthwick said: “As always, we’ve selected what we think is our strongest 23 to leave us best placed to win the game. Ireland are without doubt currently one of the best teams in the world, and we’ll have to be at our very best against them on Saturday.

“We’ve prepared well for what will be another classic Six Nations game at Twickenham. I’d like to pay special tribute to Danny Care who will win his 100th cap at Twickenham on Saturday.

“Danny has been a tremendous servant to English rugby and reaching this milestone is an incredible achievement. He’s a wonderful player and someone who always puts the team first. I’m sure Saturday will be an emotional and memorable day for Danny and his family, and the team couldn’t be prouder of his accomplishment.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.