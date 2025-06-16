Has Owen Farrell re-signed for Saracens?

The 112-cap England international returns to Saracens after just one year at Racing 92

Owen Farrell has confirmed his return to Saracens and English rugby for the 2025-26 season.

The 112-cap England international leaves French side Racing 92 after only one year and has re-signed for the London-based club on a two-year deal.

Farrell had penned a two-year deal with the Parisian team at the beginning of the 2024-25 season but has struggled with form and fitness through his first year as Racing finished tenth in the Top 14.

It has been reported that Saracens have paid Racing 92 an undisclosed fee to release Farrell from his two-year contract and bring him back to the Premiership.

It ends a tough year for Farrell in France where the fly-half managed only 17 appearances in all competitions. Struggling with a groin problem, French newspaper Midi Olympique labelled the 33-year-old one of the transfer flops of the season.

Farrell will now return to his boyhood club Saracens where he made 256 appearances across a 16-year spell included six Premiership titles and three Champions Cup winners’ medals.

On returning to the club, Farrell said: “Saracens is my home and the opportunity to come back is one that excites me enormously.

“Having watched from afar this season, it is clear to see that the club has incredible potential, and I can’t wait to get back in the mix for the 25/26 season.”

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: “Owen has Saracens in his DNA; his competitive spirit is woven into the fabric of this club, and we are delighted he has chosen to come home.

“He returns to a young group full of potential, players eager to learn, play and push for success. We know he will love being part of where this group, and this club, are headed.”

Now back in London, Farrell will be eligible for England selection ahead of the summer tour to Argentina and the USA. The former England captain stepped away from the international stage after the 2023 World Cup to prioritise his wellbeing.

Farrell’s former Racing 92 team-mate Henry Arundell has already been reintroduced to Steve Borthwick’s squad, who take on a France XV on Saturday, ahead of his move to newly-crowned champions Bath.

It is also believed that Farrell is among a shortlist of individuals on standby for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia. Farrell’s dad Andy is the Lions head coach.

