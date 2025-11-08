After victory over Australia, can Steve Borthwick’s men maintain momentum?

Watch England v Fiji as the hosts look to build on an eye-catching win over Australia in the opening weekend of the Autumn Internationals, with all the details on TV coverage and live streaming right here in this guide.

Steve Borthwick’s side have now put together a run of eight straight Test wins since their defeat to Ireland in the opening round of the Six Nations earlier this year, and will be expected to extend that run to nine, though Fiji did win on their last visit to Twickenham in 2023.

It should be a great occasion as the Quilter Autumn Nations Series ramps up, so read on for all the details on how to watch England vs Fiji online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

England v Fiji: Key information

– Date: Saturday 8 November 2025

– Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

– Kick-off time: 5.40pm GMT (local) / 1.40pm ET / 4.10am AEDT (Sunday)

– TV & Streamuing: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK & Ireland) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (Australia)

How to watch England v Fiji in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch England v Fiji on TNT Sports 1 and via the Discovery+ streaming platform. Coverage starts at 5.30pm GMT, just 10 minutes ahead of kick-off, but that’s because coverage follows straight on from Scotland v New Zealand.

To get TNT Sports as part of a TV package deal you’ll need to arrange that with a provider such as Sky, BT, EE, or Virgin Media – costs vary by platform. You can simply stream all TNT Sports content on Discovery+, where you’ll need the Premium plan at £30.99 per month.

Can you watch the Fijians play England in Fiji? There is no live coverage of the Fijians’ visit to Twickenham itself, with public broadcaster FBC Sports only having rights to delayed coverage on Monday. Worldwide streaming options for England v Fiji Australia: The Stan Sport streaming service is showing England v Fiji live ad-free. It costs AU$20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan (AU$12 a month). New Zealand: Fans in New Zealand can watch England v Fiji and the other Autumn Internationals streams through Sky Sport NZ – plans start from $29.99 a day or $54.99 a month. USA: In the States, NBC’s streaming platform Peacock is showing the Autumn Internationals, including England v Fiji. Plans start from £10.99 a month. South Africa: Once again, SuperSport is the place to watch England v Fiji for rugby fans in South Africa. Packages available via DStv or streaming.

Watch England v Fiji from anywhere

Away from home right now and worried about being geo-blocked from your streaming services? Don’t be. A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) is the simple and safe solution you need.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security that can alter your device’s digital location so no one can snoop on your data, and so you can enjoy your usual Autumn Internationals live streams, wherever you are in the world.

There are loads of VPNs out there, but our expert colleagues at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both say that NordVPN is the best, thanks to its market-leading streaming and security features. Even better, it’s heavily discounted right now…

