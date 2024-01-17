It’s confirmed – Jamie George England captain

England face Italy first up in the Six Nations

Get used to saying the phrase Jamie George England captain, with the Saracens hooker officially named as the player to lead in the absence of Owen Farrell.

According to the RFU, George is the 135th player to be appointed England captain.

You can also find the full England Six Nations squad.

What has been said about the naming of Jamie George England captain

England boss Steve Borthwick said: “When I asked Jamie to be captain for this forthcoming series, I could sense his excitement and pride at being asked to lead his country. I am delighted that he has accepted the role.

“Jamie has been a respected leader in this group for a number of years now. With 85 England caps to his name, he is a quietly influential character who has an excellent tactical understanding and who sets high standards, whilst building strong relationships with the people around him. This, together with his previous experiences of captaining Saracens and The British & Irish Lions, leave him well-placed to lead the team.”

Jamie George said: “Last week Steve asked me to be captain for the upcoming Six Nations and I accepted with huge gratitude and enthusiasm.

“I love playing rugby for England. I hope that everyone has seen how much it means to me, I have never shied away from that. I am so excited about where this team can go and bringing the fans on that journey with us is something that I care about deeply.



“I believe I’m at the stage of my career where I can give my all to the captaincy and give my best on the pitch.

“I don’t underestimate the challenge ahead. Owen is a fantastic motivator and tactician, and we will undoubtedly miss his leadership. But I have got brilliant people around me, many of whom have won major tournaments, and utilising the great experience we have within the group is going to be crucial.

“The squad is in a great place to build off some really strong performances at the Rugby World Cup and I look forward to getting started and welcoming some new faces to camp.”

