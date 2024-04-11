Red Roses drop captain Marlie Packer for Scotland but Cokayne returns

Zoe Aldcroft will skipper the team

Red Roses drop captain Marlie Packer to the bench for the team’s Women’s Six Nations match against Scotland on Saturday.

Packer’s move to the bench sees Zoe Aldcroft take on the captaincy duties. Aldcroft has also been moved to the back row with Abbie Ward coming back into the starting team at lock.

The only other change in the staring XV comes at hooker. Amy Cokayne will win her first cap in a year after a calf injury hampered her involvement in the squad. The hooker was included in the squad who took part in the WXV1 tournament last autumn but she played no part.

There are no changes to the back line and head coach John Mitchell says that is because he wants the players’ connections to develop. He said at his press conference: “I think cohesion as a back line is important. Familiarisation, playing together I think gives them more confidence in each other and it does help timing,

“It definitely gives us more flow, you can see the energy in the connections. I think the connections is probably the most important thing.”

The connections are clicking as full-back Ellie Kildunne is currently the tournament’s top try-scorer. She has scored four tries in two games.

Mitchell added on his selection: “The fallow week presented a moment to reflect on the opening rounds and grow the elements of our game.

“Our learnings all build towards evolving our performance. We are looking forward to building on this and taking another step forward together against Scotland this weekend.”

England team: Ellie Kildunne; Abby Dow, Megan Jones, Tatyana Heard, Jess Breach; Holly Aitchison, Natasha Hunt; Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne, Maud Muir, Rosie Galligan, Abbie Ward, Zoe Aldcroft, Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews

Replacements: Connie Powell, Mackenzie Carson, Kelsey Clifford, Maddie Feaunati, Marlie Packer, Lucy Packer, Zoe Harrison, Sydney Gregson

