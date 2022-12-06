The Australian leaves with a 73% win ratio

England sack Eddie Jones

The Rugby Football Union have formally announced that Eddie Jones is no longer the England head coach. Before a successor is selected, Richard Cockerill will take interim charge, looking after the day to day operations.

Steve Borthwick of Leicester Tigers is believed to be the front-runner to replace Jones as England head coach, long-term.

If you’d been following the latest on the Eddie Jones and RFU saga you will know it has been a fraught time since it was announced by the RFU there would be a review into the Autumn Nations Series campaign, but today it all came to a head.

Jones leaves with the highest win percentage of any England men’s head coach, at 73%. He said of his departure, via the RFU: “I am pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching the team’s performance in the future. Many of the players and I will no doubt keep in touch and I wish them all well in their future careers.”

Speaking about the review through the same official statement, RFU CEO Bill Sweeney said: “It is important to recognise the huge contribution Eddie has made to English rugby, winning three Six Nations Championships, one Grand Slam and taking us to a Rugby World Cup final. He has the highest win ratio of any previous England head coach and has helped develop the leadership skills of many players and coaches. I am grateful to Eddie for all he has done for England across many areas of the game and the professional way in which he has approached reviewing the performance of the team. He has provided the panel with astute insight and meaningful lessons that will support the team performance going forward.”

The decision for Eddie to leave was taken by the RFU board earlier today. Speaking about the decision, RFU Chair Tom Ilube said: “The independent review panel regularly updates board on its discussions and findings. We are fully supportive of its process and recommendations.”

