Watch England v Wales: Live stream the hotly anticipated Six Nations encounter

All eyes will be on Twickenham on Saturday afternoon. Here’s how to watch an England v Wales live stream for free.

This one doesn’t really need any build-up. It’s one of the oldest, fiercest rivalries in rugby, and a match that both sets of fans will be desperate to win. In other words, an England v Wales live stream is one of the hottest tickets in sport, so read on to find out how to follow every try, scrum and collision as it happens.

If you’re in the UK on Saturday evening you can watch an England v Wales live stream for free on ITVX and ITV1. Travelling abroad? That doesn’t mean you need to miss out, because you can use a VPN to watch the match for free from overseas.

Last Saturday, England narrowly beat Italy 27-24 in Rome, while Wales nearly pulled off one of the greatest turnarounds of all time, coming back from 27-0 down to lose to Scotland by a solitary point. With home advantage, England go into the match at Twickenham as narrow favourites against Warren Gatland’s young side. “Do the basics well and put Wales under pressure early, and England should emerge victorious with some breathing space,” says Rugby World deputy editor Josh Graham in our England v Wales predictions feature.

Below we’ll tell you how to watch an England v Wales live stream on ITVX and how to use a VPN to tune in from abroad. If you want to know more about other viewing options around the world, check out our guide to watching the Six Nations Championship from anywhere.

Can I watch an England v Wales live stream for free?

If you’re a UK resident, then yes! Every match of the 2024 Six Nations is available free-to-air on either BBC or ITV.

An England v Wales live stream is available on the ITVX streaming service. The match will also be broadcast live on ITV1, and (with Welsh language commentary) on S4C and S4C Clic.

Can I watch an England v Wales live stream if I’m outside the UK?

If you’re a UK resident travelling overseas, you can still watch the big match on Saturday.

Geo-blocking restrictions mean you won’t be able to access your usual ITVX service from abroad, but you can get around this problem by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. A VPN is a smart, legal piece of software that allows you to change your IP address, meaning you can watch your usual TV services as if you were in your own country.

The experts at TechRadar recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, provides excellent online privacy, and allows you to watch on several devices at once. On top of all that, it currently offers three months extra for free when you sign up, as well as a 30-day money back guarantee. Don’t forget, though, that you’ll still need a valid UK TV Licence to watch an England v Wales live stream from abroad.

It’s not only UK-based rugby fans who get to enjoy the big match. Irish viewers can watch an England v Wales live stream for free on RTÉ Player, and it’s graduit for French fans to view en direct via France TV.

Subscription services in South Africa (SuperSport), the USA (Peacock Premium), New Zealand (Sky Sport NZ), Australia (Stan Sport) and Asia (Premier Sports) will also be showing an England v Wales live stream.

What time does the England v Wales live stream start?

The big Twickenham encounter kicks off at 4:45pm GMT on Saturday 10 February, with ITVX’s coverage starting at 4:00pm.

Wondering about kick-off times elsewhere in the world? That’ll be 4:45pm in Ireland, 5:45pm in France, 6:45pm in South Africa, and (in the US) 11:45am ET and 8:45am PT. Aussies and Kiwis will have to get up very early on Sunday morning: 3:45am AEDT and 5:45am NZDT, respectively.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

