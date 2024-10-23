Check out the Springboks Rassie Erasmus has included in his squad for the autumn tests

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus named a 34-player squad for their Autumn Nations Series and it sees four World Cup winners welcomed back to the team.

Damian Willemse, Andre Esterhuizen, RG Snyman and Franco Mostert all miss out on the Rugby Championship because of injury. All four players have now recovered and will play a part in the autumn internationals.

The Springboks are still without some players due to injury. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Salmaan Moerat, Steven Kitshoff and Lood de Jager are all unavailable.

Erasmus said: “It’s great to have RG, Franco, Andre, and Damian back in the mix after recovering from their injuries, and we are excited to see what impact they have on the field, especially after their disappointment of missing out on the Rugby Championship.

“Damian, Andre and RG all returned to action in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship and have made a strong statement with their performances, and we all know what a work horse Franco is and the quality that he adds to the team, so there’s no doubt they’ll want to make their presence felt against quality opposition in Scotland, England and Wales, who are all ranked within the top 11 sides in the world.”

Read more: See the full list of South Africa fixtures

South Africa Autumn Nations Series squad 2024

Forwards

Thomas du Toit (Bath)

Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers)

Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls)

Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls)

RG Snyman (Leinster)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz)

Siya Kolisi (captain, Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls)

Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs)

Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls)

Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks)

Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Backs

Jaden Hendrikse (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)

Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers)

Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers)

Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Damian de Allende (Wild Knights)

Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls)

Aphelele Fassi (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath)

Willie le Roux (Vodacom Bulls)

Makazole Mapimpi (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls)

Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers)

South Africa Autumn Nations Series fixtures 2024

Sunday 10 November 2024

Scotland v South Africa

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEST (Monday) / 4.10am NZST (Sunday) / 12.10pm ET / 9.10am PT

Saturday 16 November 2024

England v South Africa

Allianz Stadium (Twickenham), London

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40 SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 5.40am NZST (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT

Saturday 23 November 2024

Wales v South Africa

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40 SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 5.40am NZST (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.