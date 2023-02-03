Middleton has been the patron of the RFU since 2022

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will be in attendance at England games during the 2023 Six Nations.

Her Royal Highness has been the patron of the Rugby Football Union since February 2022. She was present at England’s games in the 2022 tournament where the team finished third.

Prince Harry used to be the patron for the governing body but gave up the role when he renounced his royal duties.

Upon becoming patron, she said: “I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby. Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish.

“I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!”

Do Prince William and Kate Middleton support different rugby teams?

The princess’ husband, William, Prince of Wales, will not join her at England matches. William is the patron of the Wales Rugby Union and will be attending their matches including their opener against Ireland.

The couple will attend a match together in the third round. Wales will host England at the Principality Stadium on 25 February and the prince will join Wales fans in hoping for a better result this year.

England defeated Wales 23-19 at Twickenham last year, one of only two wins for England in the tournament.

Kate Middleton: Are there any other royal patrons in the Six Nations?

Princess Anne is the patron of the Scottish Rugby Union. The daughter of Queen Elizabeth II has held the role since 1986.

A SRU spokesperson said in 2010: “The Princess Royal is a long-standing and committed supporter of Scottish rugby.

“We were greatly honoured when she performed the official opening of the East Stand at Murrayfield in 1983 and were absolutely delighted when she became our patron in the 1986-7 season.

“She has been a most welcome visitor to Murrayfield in her capacity as our patron in every season since.”

