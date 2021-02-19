The France scrum-half is now a major doubt for the Scotland match

Antoine Dupont tests positive for Covid

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont has tested positive for Covid-19 – ten days before his country’s match against Scotland in the Six Nations.

He is the latest member of the France set-up to return a positive test following news that head coach Fabien Galthie, forwards coach William Servat and another member of the back-room team had coronavirus earlier in the week.

Related: Fabien Galthie tests positive for Covid

The French rugby federation (FFR) announced the results of 12 players in their latest round of testing, with all of them negative except for Dupont. He had been in close proximity to Galthie during Midi-Olympique’s ‘Oscars’ awards on Monday night.

Dupont is said to be asymptomatic and is now self-isolating, but the positive test makes him a major doubt for France’s match against Scotland on Sunday 28 February.

Losing the scrum-half for the third-round fixture would be a big blow given that he has been in such superb form. He was voted Player of the Championship in 2020 and has been described by All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith as the best player in the world right now.

The FFR are also awaiting the results of this latest round of testing on the remaining players in the squad. All players had tested negative on Tuesday but another set of tests were organised following the news about positive cases within the management team.

France are currently top of the Six Nations table after wins over Italy and Ireland in the opening round. They are chasing their first Six Nations Grand Slam since 2010.

If Dupont was ruled out, the other scrum-halves in the France squad are Baptiste Serin and Sebastien Bezy. Baptiste Couilloud, who led the team in the Autumn Nations Cup final, would be another option.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.