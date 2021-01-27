Six Nations Table 2021

Stay up-to-date with the Six Nations table for the 2021 tournament
England picked up both the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup at the back end of last year after closely battling with France for both honours. But with attention now turned to the 2021 Six Nations tournament, the top northern hemisphere teams will be looking to prise the championship away from England’s grasp.
Eddie Jones’ men are favourites to retain their crown ahead of the championship’s first game between Italy and France, which kicks off on Saturday 6 February. England face Scotland at Twickenham later on that day, while Wales welcome Ireland on Sunday.
Six Nations Table 2020
England pipped France to last season’s title, which concluded at a delayed date in October. Both teams finished on 18 points after five games, but England’s superior points difference crowned them champions. Ireland and Scotland also both finished on the same points in third and fourth, but Ireland’s points difference outweighed their counterparts. Wales and Italy rounded off the 2020 table.
See the final standings below:
Six Nation Squad and Team News
Six Nation Squad and Team News
Six Nations Table 2019
In 2019 Wales topped the table with a Grand Slam win over Ireland. The victory ensured England came second in the final standings and earned Ireland a third-place finish. France, Scotland and Italy rounded off the table in 2019.
See the final table standings below:
Six Nation Fixtures Country by Country
Six Nation Fixtures Country by Country
