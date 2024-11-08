How to watch France v Japan: Live stream Saturday’s Autumn International

Antoine Dupont returns as Les Bleus kick off their Autumn Nations Series campaign

Few sporting venues can rival the cauldron of the Stade de France on a Saturday night, and even if you can’t be in Paris this weekend you’ll want to watch a France v Japan live stream. This guide explains how you can tune in wherever you are in the world – including options to watch for free if you’re in France.

France didn’t set the world on fire in their summer tour of South America, losing to Argentina in their most recent outing. But with the talismanic Antoine Dupont back in the side after his Sevens heroics at the Paris Olympics, Les Bleus’ passionate fanbase will be looking for something special against Japan. The Brave Blossoms are no pushovers, however, and – despite being comfortably beaten by the All Blacks at the end of October – made it to the final of the recent Pacific Nations Cup. In other words, don’t expect France to get everything their own way when they kick off their Autumn Nations Series campaign.

Read on to find out how to watch a France v Japan live stream wherever you are in the world on Saturday. If you want to tune in to other Autumn Internationals over the weekend, check out our comprehensive guide to Autumn Internationals live streams.

Watch France v Japan FOR FREE in France

It’s good news if you live en France because Les Bleus’ Autumn Nations Series matches are available FOR FREE on TF1 and streaming service TF1+. France v Japan kicks off at 9.10pm CET.

Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from overseas – find out more below.

Watch France v Japan in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is the new home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of France v Japan starts on TNT Sports 2 at 7.00pm GMT ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

Watch France v Japan from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation today? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on watching Les Bleus in action. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream France v Japan in the USA

Rugby fans in the USA can watch a France v Japan live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 3.10pm ET/12.10pm PT on Saturday. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch a France v Japan live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Live stream France v Japan in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for a France v Japan live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 1.

Kick-off time is 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning.

Watch a France v Japan live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 10.10pm SAST on Saturday night.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch France v Japan in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch a France v Japan live stream ad-free via Stan Sport. This’ll be one to watch over breakfast, though, because the game kicks off at 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

