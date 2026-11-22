Two players who’ve helped make France one of the most formidable sides on the planet.

Forty-five down, five to go as Rugby World’s Top Men’s Rugby Players in the World countdown reaches its final quintet

Today it’s an all-French affair, featuring a pair of stars who’ve taken the game to new heights with both Les Bleus and their club sides.

One is undoubtedly one of the greatest scrum-halves of all time, the other is a speedster on the wing who’s threatening to smash every try-scoring record available.

Come back tomorrow for our bronze and silver medalists, before we reveal our number one – both online and in a special edition of Rugby World magazine – on Tuesday 24 November.

Want to know how we selected our Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World? Scroll down to the bottom of the page.

The Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World: 5-4

5. Antoine Dupont

Toulouse | France

Scrum-half

For so long he was universally considered the world’s top player, but Dupont’s untimely ACL injury proved that even one of the all-time greats is human. Now back in the swing of things, the Toulouse star was at his majestic, unplayable best in France’s recent 54-17 win against Fiji. He even excelled against South Africa with a number 10 on his back, doubling up with usual scrum-half rival Maxime Lucu to match-winning effect.

The game’s best nine, he is lethal around the fringes and can slice open elite defences with a killer pass or kick. Dupont is also so freakishly strong that it usually takes two or three players to bring him down.

The France captain is an experienced leader with Six Nations, Top 14 and Champions Cup titles – he even took a brief sabbatical from the 15-player game to help France to an Olympic Sevens gold medal at Paris 2024. He’s already been crowned World Player of the Year in both versions of the sport. World Cup glory in Australia next year would surely cement Dupont’s GOAT status.

4. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

Bordeaux-Bègles | France

Wing

With 73 tries in his last 69 games – averaging more than a score per game – for club and country, Louis Bielle-Biarrey has reached mythical status when it comes to scoring. To his electric pace can be added an exquisite ability to thread kicks down the line while at full lick.

LBB scored a record-equalling eight tries in the 2025 Six Nations, only to go one better the following year with nine – having played just 14 games in the competition, the 23-year-old is already fifth on the all-time list. If he continue at his current rate, he will go down as the greatest finisher world rugby has ever seen.

In fact, he may already be there, his exploits delivering France two consecutive Six Nations titles and Bordeaux back-to-back Champions Cups. You wouldn’t put it past this speedster to scoop the big one in Australia too.

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