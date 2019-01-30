France Six Nations Squad 2019 – Team To Play Wales

Who has made the cut to get in Jacques Brunel's recently announced French Six Nations squad? We take a look.
France Team To Play Wales in the Six Nations – Friday 1st February
Maxime Medard; Damian Penaud, Wesley Fofana, Romain Ntamack, Yoann Huget; Camille Lopez, Morgan Parra; Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado, Uini Atonio, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Paul Willemse, Wenceslas Lauret, Arthur Iturria, Louis Picamoles.
Replacements: Julien Marchand, Dany Priso, Demba Bamba, Felix Lambey, Gregory Allritt, Baptiste Serin, Gael Fickou, Geoffrey Doumayrou.
The main talking points from the side are Paul Willemse, who received his French passport in November, and Romain Ntamack, the 19-year-old son of French legend Emile, making their debuts.
Additionally, Wesley Fofana and Camille Lopez return from lengthy injury layoffs but vice-captain Mathieu Bastareaud has not been named in the match day squad altogether.
Forwards (17): Dorian Aldegheri, Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Demba Bamba, Pierre Bourgarit, Yacouba Camara, Guilhem Guirado (capt), Arthur Iturria, Felix Lambey, Wenceslas Lauret, Bernard Le Roux, Julien Marchand, Louis Picamoles, Jefferson Poirot, Dany Priso, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Paul Willemse
Backs (14): Mathieu Bastareaud, Anthony Belleau, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Antoine Dupont, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Yoann Huget, Camille Lopez, Maxime Medard, Romain Ntamack, Morgan Parra, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos, Baptiste Serin
Jacques Brunel has named his 31-man squad for the upcoming 2019 Six Nations championship with five uncapped players coming in.
Romain Ntamack, who was part of France’s U-20 World Cup winning side, has been included along with Dorian Aldegheri, Gregory Alldritt and Thomas Ramos.
Finally, South African born Paul Willemse makes it into the side after recently qualifying through residency grounds. He has played for Top 14 clubs Montpellier and Grenoble for more than three years now which made him eligible.
However, Alivereti Raka, the Fijian born winger who also received his citizenship in November last year fails to make it into the squad due to a hand injury.
Other injured players include Teddy Thomas, Yoann Maestri, Cedric Gomes Sa and Mathieu Babilot.
After securing his first cap in November, Demba Bamba, who was a teammate of Ntamack’s in their World Cup winning side, also makes it into the squad opening their Six Nations account against Wales on February 1st.
Guilhem Guirado remains as captain and finally Camille Lopez, Morgan Parra and Wesley Fofana all return after injury layoffs.
