Watch Scotland v France live stream: how to watch the World Cup warm-up match

Scotland's World Cup build-up continues with France's visit to Scottish Gas Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday 5 August

This weekend’s World Cup warm-up matches will look like a summer version of the Six Nations. Even in this unconventional August setting, a Scotland v France live stream is sure to be a must-watch, and this article provides all the vital viewing details you need to make sure you don’t miss out.

Amazon Prime Video is streaming 15 Summer Nations Series matches exclusively in the UK, including Scotland v France on Saturday 5 August. Lucky viewers in France also have the option to watch all four of Les Bleus‘ World Cup warm-up matches for free on TF1 and MyTF1.

If you’re away from your home country, you can use a VPN to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up matches from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Scotland kicked off their Summer Nations series with a comfortable win over Italy at Scottish Gas Murrayfield last weekend. In the wake of Stuart Hogg’s shock retirement, the home fans needed a star to shine and raise spirits and they got their wish as Darcy Graham scored twice in a 25-13 victory.

Meanwhile, Six Nations runners up France start their Rugby World Cup warm-up games with away and home matches against Scotland, followed by further clashes on home soil with Fiji and Australia.

Here’s how you can watch a Scotland v France live stream, to follow every kick, pass and tackle in this intriguing match. You can also find a full list of Rugby World Cup warm-ups.

How to watch Scotland v France: live stream from the UK and Ireland

Scotland vs France is the first of the northern hemisphere World Cup warm-up matches on Saturday and will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. Kick off is at 3:15pm (BST) on Saturday 6 August and build-up will start from 2:55pm on the streaming service.

Coverage can be accessed as part of Amazon’s Prime subscription. New customers can give the service a try with a 30-day free trial.

In Ireland, most Summer Nations Series games – including Scotland v France – are available to watch on Premier Sports. Visit the Premier Sports website for details on how to sign up.

How to watch Scotland v France: live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network. A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch Scotland v France: live stream for free from France

French fans can watch all their team’s Summer Nations Series games, including Scotland v France, for free. TF1 and MyTF1 will air the match, as well as the return fixture in Saint-Étienne, and games against Fiji and Australia.

How to watch Scotland v France: live stream from Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can still keep their eyes on Scotland v France, as StanSport is screening the match in the early hours of Sunday 6 August. Coverage starts at 12:05am, kick off at 12:15am.

How to watch Scotland v France: live stream from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream Summer Nations Series live for fans in the USA, including Scotland v France.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

How to watch Scotland v France: live stream from South Africa

For viewers in South Africa, Supersport is the place to go to watch a Summer Nations Series live stream. Visit supersport.com for details on how to subscribe.

How to watch Scotland v France: live stream from New Zealand

If you’re in New Zealand, Sky Sports NZ is where you can watch the Summer Nations Series.

How to watch Scotland v France: live stream from Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Summer Nations Series matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

Scotland v France team news – how both teams line-up

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (c), Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jack Dempsey

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, George Horne, Cameron Redpath, Ollie Smith

France: Brice Dulin (c), Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Emilien Gailleton, Yoram Moefana, Ethan Dumortier; Matthieu Jalibert, Baptiste Couilloud; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Pierre Bourgarit, Demba Bamba, Cameron Woki, Bastien Chalureau, Paul Boudehent, Sekou Macalou, Yoan Tanga

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Paul Willemse, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Antoine Hastoy, Arthur Vincent.

