Pierre-Louis Barassi is an experienced and lethal rugby player who has been impressive for club Toulouse and now gets the chance to start against Wales in Friday night’s opening Six Nations clash.

The star has won a spot in Fabien Galthié’s 2025 Six Nations squad.

Here are some facts you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Pierre-Louis Barassi

1. Pierre-Louis Barassi was born on 22 April 1998 in Selestat, France. He stands at 6ft 2in (1.88m) and weighs 16st 1lb (102kg).

2. He started his club career at Lyon before moving to Toulouse in 2022.

3. Barassi won the Challenge Cup with Lyon in 2022 and the Champions Cup with Toulouse in 2024.

4. The centre played for France’s U20 team and won the Six Nations and World Rugby Championship with the team.

5. Barassi won his first French senior cap at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. He was named on the bench against Tonga.

6. There were rumours Barassi would leave Toulouse for Toulon in 2025 but Midi Olympique reported the centre is determined to stay at Toulouse.

7. After a slightly tricky run of form in 2023, Barassi said he worked on the mental side of his game. He told Sport France: “I had my back against the wall a bit. So I changed some things, especially in the pre-match routines. I worked on the mental aspect.

“I’m trying to optimise everything I can optimise to get where I want to go. I don’t have any ideas in mind. I’m just going there concentrating on what I can control, that is to say my level, my health, my performance. My mental health too.”

8. When his former club Lyon looked as though they would be relegated last season, Barassi said: “Obviously, I’m disappointed with their situation, for some friends that I still have there, and some who also coach.

“It’s a club that is restructuring, that has had difficulties, that has changed staff again this year. Twelfth, that’s clearly not where it belongs.”

The club ended up staying in the top-flight.

9. Barassi’s partner is Faustine Vincent, who he posts with regularly on social media.

10. He likes to travel and has been on a safari in South Africa.

