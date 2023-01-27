Who will be providing punditry as part of ITV's coverage of the 2023 Six Nations? Let's take a look

With all the matches from the Six Nations being televised on either BBC or ITV, there could be varying you might be wondering who is presenting on BBc and ‘Who are ITV’s Six Nations pundits?’.

With more of the matches this season, you will be seeing a lot of ITV’s line-up of pundits and presenters as they cover the the 2023 championship over the next six weeks. Below we take a look at who they are.

Who Are ITV’s Six Nations Pundits?

Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas will be presenting the television coverage of the Six Nations for ITV, with Nick Mullins and Miles Harrison providing commentary. Martin Bayfield and Gabriel Clarke will also be bringing the updates and breaking news from the sidelines.

ITV have a variety of co-commentators, including Rugby World Cup winners Ben Kay and Danielle Waterman as well as former Wales wing Shane Williams and Ireland centre Gordon D’Arcy. Scott Hastings and David Flatman will also be in the commentary box.

Assisting with punditry, ITV have an array of names providing insight and knowledge. Jonny Wilkinson and Lawrence Dallaglio join their 2003 World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward as part of the presentation team.

Another World Cup winner, former England and Saracens star Maggie Alphonsi, will also be in the studio to give her opinions and views of the action.

Also giving punditry are Brian O’Driscoll, fellow former Irish skipper Rory Best, former Wales captain Gareth Thomas, countryman Jamie Roberts, former Scotland and Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan, ex-Scotland lock Jim Hamilton, Australian legend George Gregan, and former French hooker Benjamin Kayser.