Calvin Nash: Ten things you should know about Ireland wing

Calvin Nash is one of the new faces of the Ireland national team, having recently made his debuts at Test level and in the Six Nations.

The Munster winger earned his first cap in green in a warm-up game against Italy ahead of last year’s Rugby World Cup before being included in Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad.

Nash made a dream debut in the tournament, scoring a try as Ireland eased past France in Marseille and adding another to his account in a 36-0 thrashing of Italy.

Here are some things you should know about the winger.

Ten things you should know about Calvin Nash

1. Nash was born on August 8, 1997, in Limerick, Ireland and attended Crescent College Comprehensive.

2. He played for Young Munster growing up before making his full debut for the club in a Pro14 game against Edinburgh in February 2017.

3. He scored his first try for the province against Zebre in November 2017 as Munster secured a 36-19 victory.

4. Nash made his Champions Cup debut against Ospreys in January 2020.

5. His most prolific season in Munster colours to date was in 2022-23, scoring seven tries in 17 starts as Munster wrapped up the United Rugby Championship title.

6. In total, coming into the 2024 Six Nations, he had made 66 appearances for Munster and scored 90 points.

7. Internationally, Nash represented Ireland at U18 Schools level and at U19s and U20s. He scored two tries for Ireland against Italy and another against Samoa at the World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia.

8. He was selected for Ireland’s training squad ahead of the 2023 World Cup and earned his first senior international cap off the bench in a 33-17 win over Italy in a warm-up game before being released.

9. Nash was then included in Ireland’s 2024 Six Nations squad and picked to start against France in the opening game of the tournament.

In an article with The Times, Nash recalled the doubt that entered his head ahead of that blockbuster showdown. “I was thinking: ‘You don’t really have any international experience at all!’ And you’re coming up against literally one of the best teams in the world. All of that stuff came into my head at the start of the week.”

10. Despite the worry, Nash scored a try on his debut in the tournament against France at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille. He then retained his place in the starting XV for Ireland’s second game against Italy and made it two tries in two when he touched down in the 78th minute.

