The world's number one side have been tipped to win the Six Nations

Ireland enter their 2023 Six Nations fixtures as the world’s number one side, searching for a first championship title in five years.

Andy Farrell led his team in an impressive Autumn Nations Series campaign – bagging a clean sweep in their matches which included wins over reigning world champions South Africa and Australia. Many now see the Men in Green as favourites to win the Six Nations this year with Round 2’s clash at home to last year’s Grand Slam winners France likely to go a long way to determining the outcome of this year’s competition.

Related: Ireland Six Nations Squad

Ireland start their 2022 campaign with a trip to the famously atmospheric Principality Stadium to take on Wales, before all eyes turn to Dublin for the visit of France with a colossal encounter in store at the Aviva Stadium. Round 3 sees Ireland travel to Rome to face an Italy side that have a renewed confidence after Kieran Crowley masterminded wins over Wales and Australia in 2022.

Round 4 has Ireland on the road again at BT Murrayfield to face Gregor Townsend’s Scotland before they conclude the championship on Super Saturday at home to England.

Click here for the full Six Nations fixtures for all sides

Ireland Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sat 4 February, Wales v Ireland (2.15pm)

Round 2

Sat 11 February, Ireland v France (2.15pm)

Round 3

Sat 25 February, Italy v Ireland (2.15pm)

Round 4

Sun 12 March, Scotland v Ireland (3pm)

Round 5

Sat 18 March, Ireland v England (5pm)