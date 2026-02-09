How to watch URC rugby: TV channels, live streams for 2025-26 season

Your guide to watching every game of this season’s United Rugby Championship

This guide explains how to watch a URC live streams during the 2025-26 season.

Glasgow Warriors are having a spectacular season, and currently top the United Rugby Championship table by four points from Leinster, who have climbed to second despite – by their standards – a very slow start to the campaign. Cape Town’s Stormers are another four points behind, while Ulster and Cardiff complete the top five.

The competition is currently taking a break to make way for the first three weekends of Six Nations 2026 action, but will resume during the Six Nations fallow weekend of 27-28 February.

Scroll down to the end of the article for a full list of 12th round fixtures.

Read more: How to watch the Six Nations 2026 from anywhere

Are there any free URC live streams?

Yes, selected games will be available for free in both the UK and Ireland:

In the UK

Free-to-air Welsh channel S4C has renewed its United Rugby Championship deal, meaning that it will show one match featuring a Welsh region in every round of the competition – a total of 20 live games across the 2025-26 season. A second Welsh fixture in each round will be broadcast on a deferred but as-live basis.

Every URC match broadcast by S4C will be available with commentary in Welsh and English via the S4C terrestrial channel, S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and the S4C Chwaraeon YouTube channel.

BBC Wales also has the rights to occasional URC matches throughout the season.

In Ireland

TG4 and its TG4 Player now have exclusive free-to-air rights to URC live streams in Ireland. The broadcaster will show at least 26 live games across the course of the season, including the final in June. It will also have selected access to the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

If you’re away from home but want to watch your usual free URC live stream, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from overseas. Find out more below.

Stream United Rugby Championship matches in the UK

As they did last season, Premier Sports has the rights to every game in the URC. Subscribers can also enjoy coverage of the European Champions Cup, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

You can get a standalone online streaming subscription to Premier Sports, which works across a variety of apps and devices. It costs £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front.

You can also get Premier Sports on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media. The rolling monthly cost is, again, £16.99 though other deals are available on certain platforms.

As previously mentioned, some matches will also be available for free on Welsh service S4C.

How to watch the URC if you’re away from home

Whether you’re going on holiday mid-season or even travelling overseas to watch one of your favourite team’s away days in the competition, you don’t have to miss out on any of the action on TV. While geo-blocking can prevent you watching your usual streaming services from abroad, a good VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you out.

A VPN is a clever piece of software that allows you to change the IP address of your device. This means that your smartphone, laptop or tablet can appear to be back home, allowing you to watch your usual subscriptions as you would in your own sitting room.

There are loads of VPNs to choose from but right now the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide reckon NordVPN is the best you can buy.

70% off + 3 months FREE

Rugby World readers can currently take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal. Not only can you get a 70% discount on two-year plans but you get another three months thrown in for free. View Deal

URC live streams in South Africa

The Stormers, Bulls, Sharks and Lions are all back in action in the URC, and fans in South Africa can watch them via SuperSport.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or streaming.

Watch the URC in Ireland

While some games will be available for free on TG4, if you want to watch every game you’ll need to subscribe to Premier Sports.

If you’re an existing Sky Sports customer, you can add Premier Sports to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media (check their website for details).

Stream the URC in the USA

Rugby fans who want to follow the URC in the United States need a subscription to FloRugby, where you can also watch the European Champions Cup, the Gallagher PREM and Super Rugby.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. This effectively works out at $12.50 per month, and gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is handy if you’re also into cycling, motorsport and American football.

URC round 12 fixtures

Twelfth round fixtures are below. If you want to plan ahead, check out our guide to United Rugby Championship fixtures in the 2025-26 season.

Friday 27 February 2026

Cardiff Rugby v Leinster

Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

Kick-off: 7.00pm GMT

Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Kick-off: 7.00pm GMT Edinburgh v Scarlets

Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 7.45pm GMT

Friday 28 February 2026

Lions v Stormers

Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Kick-off: 12.30pm GMT

Ellis Park, Johannesburg Kick-off: 12.30pm GMT Bulls v Sharks

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT Connacht v Glasgow Warriors

Dexcom Stadium, Galway

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT

Dexcom Stadium, Galway Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT Munster v Zebre Parma

Thomond Park, Limerick

Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT

Thomond Park, Limerick Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT Dragons v Benetton

Rodney Parade, Newport

Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT

Rodney Parade, Newport Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT Ospreys v Ulster

Electric Brewery Field, Bridgend

Kick-off: 7.45pm GMT

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.