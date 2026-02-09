How to watch URC rugby: TV channels, live streams for 2025-26 season

Your guide to watching every game of this season’s United Rugby Championship
This guide explains how to watch a URC live streams during the 2025-26 season.
– Dates: 26 September 2025 – 20 June 2026
– Watch every URC fixture: Premier Sports (UK/Ireland)
– Watch FOR FREE: Select fixtures on S4C and BBC iPlayer (UK)/TG4 (Ireland)
– Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
Glasgow Warriors are having a spectacular season, and currently top the United Rugby Championship table by four points from Leinster, who have climbed to second despite – by their standards – a very slow start to the campaign. Cape Town’s Stormers are another four points behind, while Ulster and Cardiff complete the top five.
The competition is currently taking a break to make way for the first three weekends of Six Nations 2026 action, but will resume during the Six Nations fallow weekend of 27-28 February.
Scroll down to the end of the article for a full list of 12th round fixtures.
Are there any free URC live streams?
Yes, selected games will be available for free in both the UK and Ireland:
In the UK
Free-to-air Welsh channel S4C has renewed its United Rugby Championship deal, meaning that it will show one match featuring a Welsh region in every round of the competition – a total of 20 live games across the 2025-26 season. A second Welsh fixture in each round will be broadcast on a deferred but as-live basis.
Every URC match broadcast by S4C will be available with commentary in Welsh and English via the S4C terrestrial channel, S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and the S4C Chwaraeon YouTube channel.
BBC Wales also has the rights to occasional URC matches throughout the season.
In Ireland
TG4 and its TG4 Player now have exclusive free-to-air rights to URC live streams in Ireland. The broadcaster will show at least 26 live games across the course of the season, including the final in June. It will also have selected access to the quarter-finals and semi-finals.
If you’re away from home but want to watch your usual free URC live stream, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from overseas. Find out more below.
Stream United Rugby Championship matches in the UK
As they did last season, Premier Sports has the rights to every game in the URC. Subscribers can also enjoy coverage of the European Champions Cup, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.
You can get a standalone online streaming subscription to Premier Sports, which works across a variety of apps and devices. It costs £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front.
You can also get Premier Sports on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media. The rolling monthly cost is, again, £16.99 though other deals are available on certain platforms.
As previously mentioned, some matches will also be available for free on Welsh service S4C.
How to watch the URC if you’re away from home
Whether you’re going on holiday mid-season or even travelling overseas to watch one of your favourite team’s away days in the competition, you don’t have to miss out on any of the action on TV. While geo-blocking can prevent you watching your usual streaming services from abroad, a good VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you out.
A VPN is a clever piece of software that allows you to change the IP address of your device. This means that your smartphone, laptop or tablet can appear to be back home, allowing you to watch your usual subscriptions as you would in your own sitting room.
There are loads of VPNs to choose from but right now the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide reckon NordVPN is the best you can buy.
70% off + 3 months FREE
Rugby World readers can currently take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal. Not only can you get a 70% discount on two-year plans but you get another three months thrown in for free.
URC live streams in South Africa
The Stormers, Bulls, Sharks and Lions are all back in action in the URC, and fans in South Africa can watch them via SuperSport.
There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or streaming.
Watch the URC in Ireland
While some games will be available for free on TG4, if you want to watch every game you’ll need to subscribe to Premier Sports.
If you’re an existing Sky Sports customer, you can add Premier Sports to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.
Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media (check their website for details).
Stream the URC in the USA
Rugby fans who want to follow the URC in the United States need a subscription to FloRugby, where you can also watch the European Champions Cup, the Gallagher PREM and Super Rugby.
A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. This effectively works out at $12.50 per month, and gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is handy if you’re also into cycling, motorsport and American football.
URC round 12 fixtures
Twelfth round fixtures are below. If you want to plan ahead, check out our guide to United Rugby Championship fixtures in the 2025-26 season.
Friday 27 February 2026
- Cardiff Rugby v Leinster
Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff
Kick-off: 7.00pm GMT
- Edinburgh v Scarlets
Hive Stadium, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 7.45pm GMT
Friday 28 February 2026
- Lions v Stormers
Ellis Park, Johannesburg
Kick-off: 12.30pm GMT
- Bulls v Sharks
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT
- Connacht v Glasgow Warriors
Dexcom Stadium, Galway
Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT
- Munster v Zebre Parma
Thomond Park, Limerick
Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT
- Dragons v Benetton
Rodney Parade, Newport
Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT
- Ospreys v Ulster
Electric Brewery Field, Bridgend
Kick-off: 7.45pm GMT
Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
- Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)
- Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.