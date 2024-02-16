Mulrooney has gone viral after singing at the Aviva Stadium

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has met eight-year-old Stevie Mulrooney, who sang Ireland’s Call for the team’s 2024 Six Nations game against Italy.

Mulrooney sang in front of a packed Aviva Stadium and has gone viral for his efforts. Farrell spoke highly of Mulrooney after the game, which Ireland won 36-0 to keep their title defence on track, and now the pair have met.

Ireland posted a video to social media of the meeting. Farrell can be heard saying: “When are you going to play for us? You could have played for us at the weekend with the confidence that you had. You had more confidence than our players. You nailed it, didn’t you?”

Mulrooney replies: “Yeah. I’m never nervous when I sing. I was a bit nervous of the crowd but when I got in the song it was a breeze.”

Farrell then presented him with a signed jersey from the entire Ireland squad, joking the shirt would fit him when he was 18 or 19.

Mulrooney did not only meet Farrell but some of the players too. Ireland posted a photo of him with Josh van der Flier, saying the young fan had been present for a training session.

The invite to sing came from Van der Flier after Mulrooney made an appearance on RTÉ’s Late Late Toy Show last year. Mulrooney’s father Seamus has said he is “so proud” of his son.

“So many people helped him out,” Seamus told the BBC. “The band made him feel so at ease – and a special thank you to Jennifer Dalton who sang both national anthems, she kept him calm on the day.

