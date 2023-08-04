Watch Ireland v Italy live stream: how to watch the World Cup warm-up match

Ireland and Italy continue the Summer Nations Series with a showdown at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

Fans across the world will be tuning in to watch Ireland v Italy. A live stream is the best way to see one of the tournament favourites in action in a World Cup warm-up match – and this article will tell you everything you need to know to follow the action as it happens.

Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting the Summer Nations Series in the UK, streaming 15 matches exclusively – including Ireland v Italy on Saturday 5 August. Viewers in Ireland are especially lucky because they can watch all three of Ireland’s World Cup warm-up matches for free on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.

If you’re away from your home country, you can use a VPN to watch from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Ireland v Italy is the first match of the summer for Andy Farrell’s side, with England’s trip to Dublin and a clash with Samoa in Bayonne wrapping up their preparations before their World Cup campaign starts against Romania on 9 September.

Italy played their first World Cup warm-up match last weekend as they lost the Summer Nations Series opener against Scotland in Edinburgh.

Who will pick up their first win of the Summer Nations Series? The Rugby World Cup warm-up matches are sure to be a must-watch so here’s how you can watch an Ireland v Italy live stream to see who comes out on top. We also have a full list of fixtures for the Rugby World Cup warm-ups.

How to watch Ireland v Italy: live stream from the UK

Ireland v Italy is an intriguing World Cup warm-up match and is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. Kick off is at 8pm (BST) on Saturday 5 August, and the build-up will start from 7:50pm on the streaming service.

Coverage can be accessed as part of Amazon’s Prime subscription. New customers can try out the service with a 30-day free trial.

How to watch Ireland v Italy: live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch Ireland v Italy: live stream for free from Ireland

Rugby fans in Ireland will be keen to watch an Ireland v Italy live stream, with the Irish looking to start well ahead of the Rugby World Cup. The game is available to watch for free on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player. Coverage starts from 7.30pm.

How to watch Ireland v Italy: live stream from Australia

Rugby fans in Australia will have to get up early to watch an Ireland v Italy live stream.

StanSport is screening the match in the early hours of Sunday 6 August. Coverage starts at 4:50am, ahead of the 5am kick-off.

A 7-day free trial to Stan Sport is available. Click here for more information.

How to watch Ireland v Italy: live stream from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream Summer Nations Series live for fans in the USA, including Ireland v Italy

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

How to watch Ireland v Italy: live stream from South Africa

For viewers in South Africa, Supersport is the place to go to watch a Summer Nations Series live stream. Visit supersport.com for details on how to subscribe.

How to watch Ireland v Italy: live stream from New Zealand

If you’re in New Zealand, Sky Sports NZ is where you can watch the Summer Nations Series.

How to watch Ireland v Italy: live stream from Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Summer Nations Series matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

Ireland v Italy team news – how both teams line-up

Ireland: Jimmy O’Brien, Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; David Kilcoyne, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson (c), Joe McCarthy, Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan

Replacements: 16. Tom Stewart, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Cian Prendergast, Caolin Blade, Ciaran Frawley, Calvin Nash

Italy: Tommaso Allan, Paolo Odogwu, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Marco Riccioni, Dino Lamb, Federico Ruzza (c), Sebastian Negri, Manuel Zuliani, Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Paolo Buonfiglio, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Michele Lamaro, Lorenzo Cannone, Alessandro Fusco, Lorenzo Pani.

