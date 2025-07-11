Who is Simon Easterby? 10 things you should know about Andy Farrell’s right hand man on the British & Irish Lions tour

The Ireland defence coach’s journey from Yorkshire to the British & Irish Lions

During his playing days, Simon Easterby became a legend in two countries, neither of which were his place of birth. Despite being born in Yorkshire, the flanker opted to represent Ireland, and spent the vast majority of his career at Llanelli/the Scarlets.

He’s also forged his coaching career with the Scarlets and Ireland, and has become one of Andy Farrell’s trusted lieutenants for both Ireland and the British & Irish Lions – Easterby was even selected to take charge of the Irish national side when Farrell took a sabbatical to manage the Lions.

So, as preparations ramp up for the Lions’ first Test against the Wallabies, here are 10 things you should know about assistant coach Simon Easterby.

10 things you should know about Simon Easterby

1. Simon Easterby was born in Harrogate in North Yorkshire in 1975. He started his career at Leeds Tykes before transferring to Llanelli in 1999. He spent the rest of his career at Stradey Park (and later Parc y Scarlets), playing over 200 times for Llanelli and the Scarlets. He was also club captain for six seasons.

2. He turned down Clive Woodward’s offer to play for England in favour of representing Ireland, the country of his mother’s birth. His mum, Katherine, played hockey for Ireland.

3. Easterby belongs to a dynasty of successful racehorse trainers, including grandfather Walter and his father’s uncles, Peter and Mick. Dad Henry also owned a stud farm.

4. Easterby won his first Ireland cap against Scotland in the 2000 Six Nations, and went on to wear the famous green shirt 65 times. He also captained the side during the 2005 autumn internationals, and scored eight tries for his country.

5. Easterby was selected for the 2005 British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, a late call-up brought in to replace the injured Lawrence Dallagio. He started the second and third Tests against the All Blacks, scoring a try in the second.

6. His older brother, Guy, also represented Ireland, winning 28 caps at scrum-half. Guy’s been on the backroom staff at Leinster since becoming chief scout in 2008, and is now the club’s chief operating officer.

7. Easterby married S4C and TNT Sports presenter Sarra Elgan in 2005. Her father, Welsh international Elgan Rees, also played for the Lions.

8. In 2011 autobiography Easter’s Rising, Easterby recalls going to watch a Leicestershire v Australia cricket match on his stag do. According to the anecdote, he found his way to the Aussie dressing room, asked legendary captain Ricky Ponting, “Isn’t it time you retired, Ricky?” and was subsequently asked to leave.

9. After hanging up his boots, Easterby was appointed Scarlets defence coach in 2010, and became head coach in 2012. He joined Ireland’s backroom staff in 2014, when then-head coach Joe Schmidt brought him on board as forwards coach. Easterby was appointed defence coach in 2021, and interim head coach during the 2025 Six Nations while Ireland boss Andy Farrell was away on a British & Irish Lions sabbatical. He’s subsequently been linked with the vacant Wales head coach job (currently occupied by caretaker Matt Sherratt), though this is one to place in the “rumours” file for now.

10. Farrell then selected Easterby as one of his assistant coaches for the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia. Along with Johnny Sexton, he’s the only member of the 2025 Lions coaching staff to have also represented the team as a player.

