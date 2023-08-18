How to watch Italy v Romania: live stream the World Cup warm-up match

The Summer Nations Series continues with a World Cup warm-up match in Stadio Riviera delle Palme on Saturday 19 August

Both countries have giants in their Rugby World Cup pools, so many will be keen to watch an Italy v Romania live stream on Saturday 19 August. This article provides all the vital viewing details you need to make sure you don’t miss out on this intriguing Summer Nations Series clash.

Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting the Summer Nations Series in the UK, streaming 15 matches exclusively, including Italy v Romania. If you’re away from your home country, you can use a VPN to watch this World Cup warm-up match from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Italy (who face New Zealand and France in their Rugby World Cup pool) have lost two Summer Nations Series games so far to Scotland and Ireland. Meanwhile, Romania (who join Ireland, Scotland, South Africa and Tonga in the tournament’s most competitive pool) have suffered losses to the USA and Georgia.

An Italy v Romania live stream will make intriguing viewing this weekend, so check out the information below to make sure you do not miss out on the action. We also have a full list of fixtures for the Rugby World Cup warm-ups, and details of other Summer Nations Series live streams.

How to watch Italy v Romania: live stream from the UK and Ireland

Italy v Romania is a World Cup warm-up match that is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Kick off is at 5:30pm (BST) on Saturday 19 August and the build-up will start from 5:20pm on the streaming service.

Coverage can be accessed as part of an Amazon Prime subscription. New customers can give the service a go with a 30-day free trial.

In Ireland, most Summer Nations Series games – including Italy v Romania – are available to watch on Premier Sports. Visit the Premier Sports website for details on how to sign up.

How to watch Italy v Romania: live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN.

A VPN, or Virtual Personal Network, is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Also, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch Italy v Romania: live stream from Australia

Rugby fans in Australia will have to stay up very late to watch Italy v Romania. StanSport is screening the match in the early hours of Sunday 20 August. Coverage starts at 2:20am, ahead of the 2:30am kick-off

How to watch Italy v Romania: live stream from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream Summer Nations Series live for fans in the USA, including Italy v Romania.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

How to watch Italy v Romania: live stream from South Africa

For viewers in South Africa, Supersport is the place to go to watch a Summer Nations Series live stream. Italy v Romania coverage starts at 6:20pm, kick off 6.30pm (SA Standard Time).

Visit supersport.com for details on how to subscribe.

How to watch Italy v Romania: live stream from New Zealand

If you’re in New Zealand, Sky Sports NZ is where you can watch selected Summer Nations Series matches, including Italy v Romania.

How to watch Italy v Romania: live stream from Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Summer Nations Series matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

For more information, visit Premier Sports Asia.

