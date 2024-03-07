Louis Lynagh in intriguing personal battle with Duhan van der Merwe on Italy debut v Scotland in Six Nations 2024

Talk about a baptism of fire...

This weekend’s Six Nations clash between Italy and Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico is set to feature a fascinating battle between two of the sport’s most exciting wingers.

Fresh off the back of a hat-trick against England and with the chance to eclipse Stuart Hogg and become Scotland’s leading try scorer, Duhan van der Merwe starts on the left wing for the visitors in Rome but he will come up against an unfamiliar foe.

On the right wing and making his debut for the Azzurri is Harlequins’ Louis Lynagh. The 23-year-old was called up by England previously during the Eddie Jones era but failed to win a cap and has been overlooked by current head coach Steve Borthwick.

The move also means he won’t be following in the footsteps of his dad Michael, who scored 911 points in 72 appearances for Australia and was part of the 1991 World Cup winning squad. Instead, his younger brother Tom seems to be the one carrying the Wallaby torch, with the 21-year-old currently plying his trade for the Queensland Reds.

Louis was born in Treviso, Italy to an Italian mother, meaning he meets the criteria to play for three nations but has ultimately followed his heart and opted to wear the Azzurri blue.

He has been in superb form for Quins, scoring five tries in 14 appearances for the Gallagher Premiership outfit. It’s little wonder, then, that he received a call-up from new Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada.

And what better cauldron to be thrust into than a battle with one of the sport’s greatest finishers in front of a home crowd that has been starved of Six Nations success for more than a decade.

It’s a game Scotland must win with a bonus point to keep their slim title hopes alive, while Italy will be desperate to end their drought at the Stadio Olimpico and go one better than the controversial draw with France last time out.

Given what’s at stake, it’s likely to come down to small margins over the 80 minutes. The duel between Van der Merwe and Lynagh could yet be the determining factor.

