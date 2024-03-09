Watch Italy v Scotland: How to live stream today’s Six Nations 2024 match

The fourth round of Six Nations 2024 action is about to kick off in Rome. Here's how to watch an Italy v Scotland live stream

There’s just minutes to go until you can watch an Italy v Scotland live stream this afternoon. Italy came close to their first ever Six Nations victory in France last time out, but will surely be buoyed by their impressive draw in Lille. The question is, can they stop a rampant Scottish team who’d have a 100% record were it not for a controversial last-minute refereeing decision against Les Bleus?

You can watch the game for free in on ITVX in the UK and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. If you’re away from your home country today, you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service for free from abroad.

It’s set to be a mild afternoon at the Stadio Olimpico, with the possibility of rain. Scroll down to the end of the article for Rugby World’s predictions and this afternoons teams – for more information on the line-ups, visit our guides to the Italy and Scotland squads. If you’re looking to view an Italy v Scotland live stream from beyond the UK and Ireland, here’s how to watch the Six Nations Championship wherever you are in the world.

Watch for free in the UK and Ireland

In the UK? You can watch an Italy v Scotland live stream for free on ITVX. If you prefer traditional television you can watch the Stadio Olimpico match live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 1:30pm GMT ahead of the 2:15pm kick-off.

In Ireland, Virgin Media Player is the place to go for a free Italy v Scotland live stream.

Watch Italy v Scotland from overseas

Away from home for work or a vacation today? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the big match. Rugby-loving UK and Irish residents can watch an Italy v Scotland live stream from overseas with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar praise ExpressVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. It also comes with three months extra free when you sign up for a year, and a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind.

Italy v Scotland teams

ITALY

Ange Capuozzo; Louis Lynagh, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (captain), Ross Vintcent

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Lorenzo Cannone, Stephen Varney, Leonardo Marin, Federico Mori

SCOTLAND

Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Cameron Redpath, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-captain), George Horne; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Scott Cummings, Andy Christie, Rory Darge (co-captain), Jack Dempsey

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Alec Hepburn, Elliot Millar-Mills, Sam Skinner, Jamie Ritchie, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price, Kyle Rowe

Australia’s Angus Gardner is the referee for today’s match in Rome. He’ll be assisted by England’s Karl Dickson and Adam Leal, with South Africa’s Marius van der Westhuizen in the TMO booth.

Italy v Scotland predictions

So who will win at the Stadio Olimpico this afternoon? Rugby World’s predictions are split, with Andy Wright predicting a comfortable 13-point win for Scotland, and deputy editor Josh Graham suggesting a narrow Azzurri victory might be on the cards. “It’s time,” he says. “The Azzurri have waited long enough (11 years to be precise) for a win in the capital and the Roman faithful are well overdue a result. So close to stunning France in Lille last time out, perhaps former England hopeful Louis Lynagh can help get them over the line on his international debut.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.