Italy v Scotland predictions: Can Azzurri upset Gregor Townsend’s side?

Can Scotland continue their dominance of this fixture?

Italy v Scotland predictions are in for what could be a heck of a showdown in Rome. It’s a fixture that is typically earmarked in the diary of Italian fans but not since the 2015 Six Nations has this clash yielded a victory.

The Azzurri haven’t won in the Six Nations since beating Wales in 2022 and were denied a historic away victory against France when Paolo Garbisi’s late penalty struck the post to leave the scores tied at 13-13. To add insult to injury, the kick should have been retaken after two France players attempted to charge the fly-half, something that is not permitted in the laws of rugby.

The draw was still celebrated by new head coach Gonzalo Quesada and his players, but might that feeling of injustice have brewed during the week off? While a mammoth success is tough to follow up, Scotland could find themselves on the receiving end of a vengeful Italian cohort, out to prove a point that the draw was no fluke.

However, this isn’t a fragile Scottish outfit like the teams of old. Under Gregor Townsend, the Scots have become more consistent in all areas of the pitch, and possess a deadly attacking line-up. They need a bonus-point win in Rome to keep their slim title hopes alive, so we could be in for a cracker at the Stadio Olimpico.

Italy v Scotland predictions

Andy Wright: Scotland by 13 points. Finn Russell spoke about going to Rome and doing a “professional” job and I think that’s what Scotland will do. The absence of Sione Tuipulotu in the centre will be a miss but it is mitigated by the introduction into the starting XV of Cameron Redpath, who played a vital role in Scotland’s third try against England and is a team-mate of Russell’s at Premiership side Bath.

It certainly won’t be one-way traffic and I fully expect Italy to pose a stern challenge and even threaten an upset. Ultimately, though, I think the extra experience and composure will tell late in the game and the Scots will head back to Edinburgh with the five points they need to potentially take the championship down to the final weekend.

Josh Graham: Italy by 3. It’s time. The Azzurri have waited long enough (11 years to be precise) for a win in the capital and the Roman faithful are well overdue a result. So close to stunning France in Lille last time out, perhaps former England hopeful Louis Lynagh can help get them over the line on his international debut.

It’s a good-looking backline which should be able mix it up with a Scotland side who are deprived of key cog Sione Tuipulotu. They’ll need a bit of luck, but few non-Scots would begrudge Gonzalo Quesada’s men if they got the rub of the green at the Stadio Olimpico.

Kick-off time: 2.15pm GMT – Sat 9 March

TV channel: ITV (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Capacity: 72, 698

Italy v Scotland head-to-head results

2023 World Cup warm-up: Scotland 25-13 Italy

2023 Six Nations: Scotland 26-14 Italy

2022 Six Nations: Italy 22-33 Scotland

2021 Six Nations: Scotland 52-10 Italy

2020 Autumn Nations Cup: Italy 17-28 Scotland

2020 Six Nations: Italy 0-17 Scotland

2019 Six Nations: Scotland 33-20 Italy

Italy v Scotland team news

Italy: Ange Capuozzo; Louis Lynagh, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro, Ross Vintcent.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Lorenzo Cannone, Stephen Varney, Leonardo Marin, Federico Mori

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Cameron Redpath, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell (co-capt), George Horne; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Scott Cummings, Andy Christie, Rory Darge (co-capt), Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Alec Hepburn, Elliot Millar-Mills, Sam Skinner, Jamie Ritchie, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price, Kyle Rowe.

