There has been early disruption for the All Blacks squad touring Japan and the UK

New Zealand Northern Tour Squad 2022

Injuries and a family bereavement impacted heavily on New Zealand’s initial 35-strong squad for their end-of-season tour of Japan and the UK.

The Barrett brothers, Beauden, Jordie and Scott, withdrew from the Japan leg of the tour following the death of their grandmother, Mary. And utility back Leicester Fainga’anuku returned to New Zealand for family reasons.

Scrum-half Folau Fakatava re-ruptured his ACL graft in training and faces long-term rehab. Veteran lock Sam Whitelock and outside-back Will Jordan also didn’t travel to Tokyo – where the All Blacks play Japan on Saturday 29 October – because of “inner ear issues”.

The desperately unfortunate Fakatava has been replaced by Brad Weber, but it’s hoped the other absent players will be able to join up with the squad in the UK for Tests against Wales, Scotland and England.

Auckland lock Patrick Tuipulotu, Waikato utility player Damian McKenzie, Blues wing Mark Telea and Wellington hooker Asafo Aumua were also called into the squad as temporary cover ahead of their upcoming Tests. Aumua was summoned as cover for Dane Coles (calf).

The bulk of the squad selected by All Blacks selectors Ian Foster, Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan were on duty in the recent Rugby Championship.

The squad features 56-Test centre Anton Lienert-Brown, who has made a successful return following shoulder surgery. Two other midfielders, Quinn Tupaea and Jack Goodhue, are missing due to injury, along with forwards Ethan Blackadder, Josh Lord and Joe Moody.

Wing Telea excepted, there are no uncapped players on the tour, which will include fixtures for an All Blacks XV against Ireland A (4 Nov) and the Barbarians (13 Nov).

Head coach Foster said: “With less than a year until the World Cup, this tour gives us another great opportunity to grow from where we finished the Rugby Championship. Experiencing big Test matches in the North is great preparation for what is to come in France next year.

“The addition of our All Blacks XV team (coached by Leon Macdonald) will also help grow this experience across a wider group of players.”

Backs

Jordie Barrett (17 Feb 1997/Hurricanes/Taranaki/Full-back/2017 v Samoa/45)

Finlay Christie (19 Sept 1995/Blues/Tasman/Scrum-half/2021 v Tonga/12)

Caleb Clarke (29 Mar 1999/Blues/Auckland/Wing/2020 v Australia/11)

Braydon Ennor (16 July 1997/Crusaders/Canterbury/Centre/2019 v Argentina/5)

Leicester Fainga’anuku (11 Oct 1999/Crusaders/Tasman/Wing/2022 v Ireland/2)

Folau Fakatava (16 Dec 1999/Highlanders/Hawke’s Bay/Scrum-half/2022 v Ireland/2) – replaced by Brad Weber (17 Jan 1991/Chiefs/Hawke’s Bay/2015 v Samoa/17)

David Havili (23 Dec 1994/Crusaders/Tasman/Centre/2017 v Argentina/21)

Rieko Ioane (18 Mar 1997/Blues/Auckland/Centre/2016 v Italy/56)

Will Jordan (24 Feb 1998/Crusaders/Tasman/Wing/2020 v Australia/21)



Damian McKenzie (20 Apr 1995/Chiefs/Waikato/2016 v Argentina/Utility back/40) – temporary cover

Richie Mo’unga (25 May 1994/Crusaders/Canterbury/Fly-half/2018 v France/41)

Stephen Perofeta (12 Mar 1997/Blues/Taranaki/Fly-half/2022 v Argentina/1)

Sevu Reece (13 Feb 1997/Crusaders/Tasman/Wing/2019 v Argentina/21)

Aaron Smith (21 Nov 1988/Highlanders/Manawatu/Scrum-half/2012 v Ireland/111)

Mark Telea (6 Dec 1996/Blues/North Harbour/Wing/uncapped) – temporary cover

Forwards

Asafo Aumua (5 May 1997/Hurricanes/Wellington/Hooker/2020 v Australia/6) – temporary cover

Scott Barrett (20 Nov 1993/Crusaders/Taranaki/Lock/2016 v Ireland/55)

George Bower (28 May 1992/Crusaders/Otago/Prop/2021 v Tonga/19)

Sam Cane (13 Jan 1992/Chiefs/Bay of Plenty/Back-row/2012 v Ireland/85)

Dane Coles (10 Dec 1986/Hurricanes/Wellington/Hooker/2012 v Scotland/84)

Ethan de Groot (22 July 1998/Highlanders/Southland/Prop/2021 v Fiji/10)

Shannon Frizell (11 Feb 1994/Highlanders/Tasman/Back-row/2018 v France/21)

Akira Ioane (16 June 1995/Blues/Auckland/Back-row/2020 v Australia/19)

Nepo Laulala (6 Nov 1991/Blues/Counties Manukau/Prop/2015 v Samoa/42)

Tyrel Lomax (16 Mar 1996/Hurricanes/Tasman/Prop/2018 v Japan/20)

Fletcher Newell (1 Mar 2000/Crusaders/Canterbury/Prop/2022 v South Africa/4)

Dalton Papali’i (11 Oct 1997/Blues/Counties Manukau/Back-row/2018 v Japan/18)

Brodie Retallick (31 May 1991/Chiefs/Hawke’s Bay/Lock/2012 v Ireland/98)

Ardie Savea (14 Oct 1993/Hurricanes/Wellington/No 8/2016 v Wales/67)

Hoskins Sotutu (12 July 1998/Blues/Counties Manukau/Back-row/2020 v Australia/12)

Samisoni Taukei’aho (8 Aug 1997/Chiefs/Waikato/Hooker/2021 v Fiji/17)

Codie Taylor (31 Mar 1991/Crusaders/Canterbury/Hooker/2015 v Argentina/72)

Patrick Tuipolotu (23 Jan 1993/Blues/Auckland/Lock/2014 v England/42) – temporary cover

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (19 Apr 1992/Blues/Northland/Prop/2016 v Wales/48)

Tupou Vaa’i (27 Jan 2000/Chiefs/Taranaki/Lock/2020 v Australia/15)

Sam Whitelock (12 Oct 1988/Crusaders/Canterbury/Lock/2010 v Ireland/140)

New Zealand Northern Tour Fixtures 2022 Sat 29 October Japan v New Zealand, National Stadium (Tokyo), 6.50am Sat 5 November Wales v New Zealand, Principality Stadium, 3.15pm Sun 13 November Scotland v New Zealand, Murrayfield, 2.15pm Sat 19 November England v New Zealand, Twickenham, 5.30pm

