It’s the All Blacks’ final warm-up before facing the Springboks next weekend...

Watch Bulls v New Zealand as the All Blacks’ Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry itinerary takes them to Pretoria to face this season’s URC runners-up.

Having beaten the Stormers 38-21 and the Sharks 54-0, the All Blacks’ third tour match is their final warm-up ahead of the first Test against the Springboks next Saturday. Having named completely different XVs in the tourists’ previous two outings, head coach Dave Rennie has shaken things up again, with the selection of Josh Jacomb (yet to win his first Test cap) the biggest headline-grabber in his line-up. Veteran hooker Codie Taylor wears the captains armband.

The Bulls, meanwhile, have been given a boost by South Africa boss Rassie Erasmus releasing hooker Johan Grobbelaar and back row Elrigh Louw for this tour match. Both men are on the bench in a matchday 23 packed with experience, the biggest name arguably Springboks centurion Willie Le Roux at full-back.

You can watch Bulls v All Blacks live streams for free in the US by heading to RugbyPass TV. This article will tell you everything you need to know to follow the action from anywhere on the planet, including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual coverage if you’re away from home this weekend.

How to watch Bulls v All Blacks for free

As is the case for every Greatest Rivalry game, World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV will show Bulls v New Zealand live streams for free in the US. The match kicks off at 1.00pm EDT / 10.00am PDT today. It is also available via the RugbyPass app, which you can access on iOS and Android. Travelling overseas this weekend? US residents can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Read on to find out more. Read more: New Zealand rugby fixtures – when the All Blacks and Black Ferns are in action Stream Bulls v New Zealand from anywhere Abroad for Bulls v All Blacks? Using a VPN is a smart way to avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that may prevent you from tuning in to this Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour match when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the experts at TechRadar – who know a thing or two about such things – believe NordVPN is currently the best on the market. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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View Deal Bulls v All Blacks live streams around the world United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports is showing SANZAAR internationals until 2030, and this Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour game is part of the deal. Check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £22 per month – or go to Now Sports for daily (£14.99) and monthly (starting from £28) plans. Bulls v All Blacks will be shown on Sky Sports Mix, with kick-off at 6.00pm BST today.

is showing SANZAAR internationals until 2030, and this Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour game is part of the deal. Check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £22 per month – or go to New Zealand: Sky Sport is the New Zealand rights holder for the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99. Kick-off time is 5.00am NZST on Sunday morning., and delayed as-live coverage will also be available for free on Three and its ThreeNow streaming service from 9.30am NZST.

is the New Zealand rights holder for the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99. Kick-off time is 5.00am NZST on Sunday morning., and delayed as-live coverage will also be available for free on Three and its ThreeNow streaming service from 9.30am NZST. South Africa: SuperSport is the place to go for for Bulls v New Zealand live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 7.00pm SAST this evening.

is the place to go for for Bulls v New Zealand live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 7.00pm SAST this evening. Australia: You can live stream Bulls v All Blacks on Stan Sport in Australia. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription, which starts at $9.99 per month) to tune in. The game gets underway at 3.00am AEST on Sunday morning – the question is, will you get up early or pull an all-nighter?

You can live stream Bulls v All Blacks on in Australia. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription, which starts at $9.99 per month) to tune in. The game gets underway at 3.00am AEST on Sunday morning – the question is, will you get up early or pull an all-nighter? Canada: You’ll want to find Premier Sports on your EPG to watch Bulls v New Zealand live streams in Canada. A monthly pass costs CA$29.99, though you can make big savings with a six-month pass (CA$79.99) or an annual subscription ($139.99). The match kicks off at 1.00pm EDT / 10.00am PDT today.

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