Can the tourists make it four wins out of four against South Africa’s United Rugby Championship sides?

Watch Lions v New Zealand as the All Blacks look to follow their stunning victory over the Springboks over the weekend with a fourth win over United Rugby Championship opposition.

This inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour couldn’t have gone much better for Dave Rennie’s tourists, who have a 100% record so far. They’ll be expecting an onslaught from Rassie Erasmus’s wounded Springboks on Saturday, and in theory this game – the final warm-up match of the tour – should be an opportunity to take things slightly easier.

Rennie has still named an impressive line-up, however, with Richie Mo’unga playing his first game in the All Blacks number 10 jersey since the 2023 World Cup, Rieko Ioane at centre, and Beauden Barrett (in touching distance of the New Zealand cap record) starting at full-back. Prop Saula Ma’u is in line to make his first All Blacks appearance from the bench, while second row Patrick Tuipulotu will captain the side in Johannesburg.

The Lions welcome back Springboks squad members full-back Quan Horn and prop Boan Venter (recently signed from Edinburgh), who have both been released by Erasmus for this fixture. You‘d still expect the All Blacks to have to much for a side that finished seventh in the URC table, but the Lions players won’t need motivating for what will – for some – be one of the biggest games of their careers.

You can watch Lions v All Blacks live streams for free in the US by heading to RugbyPass TV. This article will tell you everything you need to know to follow the action from anywhere on the planet, including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual coverage if you’re away from home this weekend. You’ll find team line-ups and officials at the bottom of the page.

How to watch Lions v All Blacks for free

Lions v New Zealand teams and officials

Lions

Quan Horn, Kelly Mpeku, Henco Van Wyk, Richard Kriel, Erich Cronje, Chris Smith, Nico Steyn, SJ Kotze, PJ Botha, Sebastian Lombard, Etienne Oosthuizen, Ruan Delport, Siba Mahashe, Batho Hlekani, Francke Horn (captain)

Replacements

Morne Brandon, Boan Venter, RF Schoeman, Hyron Andrews, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, JC Pretorius, Haashim Pead, Boeta Chamberlain

New Zealand

Beauden Barrett, Fehi Fineanganofo, Rieko Ioane, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Emoni Narawa, Richie Mo’unga, Noah Hotham; Siale Lauaki, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Pasilio Tosi, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), Wallace Sititi, Ethan Blackadder, Semisi Ta’eiloa

Replacements:

Bradley Slater, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Saula Ma’u, Jamie Hannah, Peter Lakai, Kyle Preston, Josh Jacomb, Anton Lienert-Brown

Angus Gardner (Australia) has the whistle for this one, assisted by Karl Dickson (England) and Nika Amashukeli (Georgia). Brett Cronan (Australia) is the TMO.

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