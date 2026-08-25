Can the tourists make it four wins out of four against South Africa’s United Rugby Championship sides?
Watch Lions v New Zealand as the All Blacks look to follow their stunning victory over the Springboks over the weekend with a fourth win over United Rugby Championship opposition.
This inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour couldn’t have gone much better for Dave Rennie’s tourists, who have a 100% record so far. They’ll be expecting an onslaught from Rassie Erasmus’s wounded Springboks on Saturday, and in theory this game – the final warm-up match of the tour – should be an opportunity to take things slightly easier.
– Date: Tuesday 25 August
– Kick-off time: 6.00pm BST / 7.00pm SAST / 7.00pm CET / 3.00am AEST (Wednesday) / 5.00am NZST (Wednesday) / 1.00pm EDT / 10.00am PDT
– FREE STREAM: RugbyPass TV (US)
– Other channels: Sky Sports (UK), Sky Sport Now (New Zealand), SuperSport (South Africa)
– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Rennie has still named an impressive line-up, however, with Richie Mo’unga playing his first game in the All Blacks number 10 jersey since the 2023 World Cup, Rieko Ioane at centre, and Beauden Barrett (in touching distance of the New Zealand cap record) starting at full-back. Prop Saula Ma’u is in line to make his first All Blacks appearance from the bench, while second row Patrick Tuipulotu will captain the side in Johannesburg.
The Lions welcome back Springboks squad members full-back Quan Horn and prop Boan Venter (recently signed from Edinburgh), who have both been released by Erasmus for this fixture. You‘d still expect the All Blacks to have to much for a side that finished seventh in the URC table, but the Lions players won’t need motivating for what will – for some – be one of the biggest games of their careers.
You can watch Lions v All Blacks live streams for free in the US by heading to RugbyPass TV. This article will tell you everything you need to know to follow the action from anywhere on the planet, including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual coverage if you’re away from home this weekend. You’ll find team line-ups and officials at the bottom of the page.
- Read more: How to watch Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour: Live stream the All Blacks’ adventures in South Africa from anywhere
How to watch Lions v All Blacks for free
If you’re in the US, you can watch Lions v New Zealand live streams for free on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. The match kicks off at 1.00pm EDT / 10.00am PDT today. It is also available via the RugbyPass app, which you can access via iOS and Android.
US residents travelling overseas right now can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Find out more below.
Stream Lions v New Zealand from anywhere
If you’re travelling abroad, using a VPN is a smart way to avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from tuning in to Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour matches. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the experts at TechRadar believe NordVPN is currently world number one.
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Lions v All Blacks live streams around the world
- United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports is showing SANZAAR internationals until 2030, including Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry fixtures. Prices currently start at £22 per month (check out the latest subscription offers at the Sky website). Alternatively, you can go to Now Sports for daily (£14.99) and monthly (starting from £28) plans. Lions v All Blacks will be shown on Sky Sports Action, with kick-off at 6.00pm BST today.
- New Zealand: Sky Sport is the New Zealand rights holder for Lions v All Blacks live streams. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99. Kick-off time is 5.00am NZST on Wednesday morning., and delayed as-live coverage will also be available for free on Three and its ThreeNow streaming service a few hours later at 9.00am NZST.
- South Africa: Looking for Lions v New Zealand live streams in South Africa? SuperSport has got you covered and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 7.00pm SAST this evening.
- Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go to live stream Lions v All Blacks down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription, which starts at $9.99 per month) to tune in. The game gets underway at 3.00am AEST on Wednesday morning, so it might be an idea to warn your boss you’re coming into work late.
- Canada: You’ll want to find Premier Sports on your EPG to watch Lions v New Zealand live streams in Canada. A monthly pass costs CA$29.99, though you can make big savings with a six-month pass (CA$79.99) or an annual subscription ($139.99). The match kicks off at 1.00pm EDT / 10.00am PDT today.
Lions v New Zealand teams and officials
Lions
Quan Horn, Kelly Mpeku, Henco Van Wyk, Richard Kriel, Erich Cronje, Chris Smith, Nico Steyn, SJ Kotze, PJ Botha, Sebastian Lombard, Etienne Oosthuizen, Ruan Delport, Siba Mahashe, Batho Hlekani, Francke Horn (captain)
Replacements
Morne Brandon, Boan Venter, RF Schoeman, Hyron Andrews, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, JC Pretorius, Haashim Pead, Boeta Chamberlain
New Zealand
Beauden Barrett, Fehi Fineanganofo, Rieko Ioane, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Emoni Narawa, Richie Mo’unga, Noah Hotham; Siale Lauaki, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Pasilio Tosi, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), Wallace Sititi, Ethan Blackadder, Semisi Ta’eiloa
Replacements:
Bradley Slater, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Saula Ma’u, Jamie Hannah, Peter Lakai, Kyle Preston, Josh Jacomb, Anton Lienert-Brown
Angus Gardner (Australia) has the whistle for this one, assisted by Karl Dickson (England) and Nika Amashukeli (Georgia). Brett Cronan (Australia) is the TMO.
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