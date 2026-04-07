“If I hadn’t given myself the chance to play in the World Cup again, that would have been a massive regret”: All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo’unga on returning to New Zealand, the World Cup and Scott Robertson

Richie Mo'unga talks exclusively to Rugby World about life in Japan, his return to the All Blacks, the World Cup and his bond with Scott Robertson

All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo’unga is aiming to lead New Zealand to World Cup glory next year following his return to Japan.

Talking exclusively to Rugby World magazine, Mo’unga spoke of wanting to “avoid the regret” of not playing in another World Cup as he resigns for NZR from June.

The 31-year-old has been playing club rugby in Japan for Toshiba Brave Lupus since the losing in the final of the 2023 World Cup but will return to New Zealand this Summer.

The Returning Richie Mo’unga

“I got to a point where I’m really happy with what I’m doing here in Japan, but I didn’t want to look back in ten years’ time and have any regrets and think I should have done this, I should have that,” said Mo’unga.

“And if I hadn’t given myself the chance to play the World Cup again, I think that would have been a massive regret for me. That’s a big reason why I’m going home.”

Mo’unga will return to New Zealand this Summer in a bid to be reselected for the All Blacks ahead of next year’s tournament in Australia.

Read more: All your need to know about the 2027 Rugby World Cup

However, the fly-half is unsure when he may be eligible to play again.

Despite being back ahead of the All Blacks’ inaugural “Greatest Rivalry Tour” to South Africa in August, NZRU have previously stated he will not be available for selection until October.

Mo’unga told Rugby World he is yet to have a conversation with NZR on when he can play next but would be open to touring, should he be selected by new coach Dave Rennie.

Richie Mo’unga on Scott Robertson

Mo’unga returns to the All Blacks fold in the midst of coaching change.

Scott Robertson was relieved of his head coach duties in January following poor form in the Autumn and reported disagreements around coaching, culture and environment from within the playing group.

Former Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie was announced as his replacement in March, taking charge from July.

During their time together at the Crusaders, Robertson and Mo’unga won five back-to-back Super Rugby titles and many thought the pair reunifying could reinvigorate the All Blacks ahead of the World Cup.

Mo’unga spoke to Rugby World about Robertson’s departure and his relationship with the head coach.

“I can only speak on my experience with Razor and the relationship that we have and the experiences that we’ve shared together, which have just been awesome,” Mo’unga stated.

“He was someone that really believed in me early on to be the ten and to be the person running his rugby team and so I’m really grateful for that.

“Coach or not, he is a really good friend of mine and so I’m really sad for him. I understand rugby is a brutal sport, whether you’re coach or a player, and these things happened and they will happen all the time.

“I know Razor well enough to know he will be gutted, but he’ll be in a good position with his family and friends to get back up and go again.”

Mo’unga added that All Blacks head coach was one of, if not the toughest job in world rugby, underlying former coach Ian Foster’s departure having led the side to a World Cup final.

To read the full interview with Mo’unga, buy Issue 322 of Rugby World here.

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