How to watch Scotland v Fiji: Live stream Saturday’s autumn test

The Flying Fijians are the visitors for a tantalising Saturday night game in Edinburgh.

The second match of this year’s Autumn Nations Series sees the game’s great entertainers travelling to Murrayfield. This guide explains how to watch Scotland v Fiji live streams wherever you are in the world – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch the match if you’re away from home on Saturday 2 November. It kicks off at 5.40pm GMT.

Fiji have never won at Murrayfield but, after storming to victory in the recent Pacific Nations Cup, they’ll fancy their chances of causing an upset – especially now they’re just two places behind their hosts in the world rankings. Gregor Townsend has named a strong XV for the match, but how much will the team miss marquee players Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn, whose club commitments (with Bath and Toulouse, respectively) prevent them from playing this game outside the official international window.

The Flying Fijians are many fans’ second team, so a Scotland v Fiji live stream is sure to be a fun way to spend your Saturday evening. Scroll down to find out more about broadcasters where you are, and check out our guide to the Scotland team.

Watch Scotland v Fiji in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is the new home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of Scotland v Fiji starts on TNT Sports 1 at 5.30pm on Saturday, after the England v New Zealand match. Kick-off is at 5.40pm.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform. Going to be away from home at the weekend? You can use a VPN to watch your usual subscription service from overseas – find out more below. Live stream Scotland v Fiji in the USA Rugby fans in the USA can watch Scotland v Fiji live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 1.40pm ET/10.40am PT. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch a Scotland v Fiji live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Scotland v Fiji from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation on Saturday? That doesn’t mean you have to miss this autumn international. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch a Scotland v Fiji live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 7.40pm SAST on Saturday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Scotland v Fiji in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch a Scotland v Fiji live stream ad-free via Stan Sport. It’ll mean a very early start, though, because the game kicks off at 4.40am AEDT on Sunday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Live stream Scotland v Fiji in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for a Scotland v Fiji live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 3.

Kick-off time is 6.40am NZDT on Sunday morning.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.