Who is in the Scotland squad for the Autumn Nations Series?

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named a 45-man squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series and has picked a new captain for the Tests.

Sione Tuipolotu has been named skipper with Finn Russell made a vice-captain alongside Rory Darge. Russell and Darge had been co-captains for the 2024 Six Nations.

Townsend said of the slight change in leadership: “Sione has been one of our key leaders over the last couple of years and thrives in that leadership role. We’ve seen that in his outings as Glasgow captain and when he had the opportunity to lead the team against Chile a few months ago.

“He often sets the emotional tone and mindset required for the team and he also contributes significantly to both our attack and defence. Last season we looked to deepen our leadership group and we now have a number of people who could step up as captain. Sione is aware that he will have leaders around him to offer support and share the leadership responsibilities needed throughout the week and during the game.”

Elsewhere in the squad, five uncapped players have been named. Alex Samuel, Tom Jordan, Ben Muncaster, Freddy Douglas and Mosese Tuipulotu have all been called up.

Scotland Autumn Nations Series squad 2024

Forwards

Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby/19)

Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby/7)

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors/34)

Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors/3)

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/39)

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby/11)

Alex Craig (Scarlets/4)

Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors/22)

Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors/20)

Freddy Douglas (Edinburgh Rugby/uncapped)

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors/47)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors /67)

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby/72)

Patrick Harrison (Edinburgh Rugby/2)

Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers/2)

Ewan Johnson (Oyonnax/3)

Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors/2)

Elliot Millar Mills (Northampton Saints/5)

Ben Muncaster (Edinburgh Rugby/uncapped)

D’Arcy Rae (Edinburgh Rugby/1)

Dylan Richardson (The Sharks/3)

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby/51)

Alex Samuel (Glasgow Warriors/uncapped)

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby /34)

Rory Sutherland (Glasgow Warriors/32)

Max Williamson (Glasgow Warriors/4)

Backs

Matt Currie (Edinburgh Rugby/3)

Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors/6)

Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby/39)

Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors/30)

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors/32)

Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints/7)

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/50)

Tom Jordan (Glasgow Warriors/uncapped)

Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/53)

Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors/5)

Harry Paterson (Edinburgh Rugby/3)

Ali Price (Edinburgh Rugby/67)

Arron Reed (Sale Sharks/2)

Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors/7)

Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/80)

Mosese Tuipulotu (Edinburgh Rugby/uncapped)

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/27)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/41)

Ben White (Toulon/22)

Scotland Autumn Nations Series fixtures 2024

Saturday 2 November 2024

Scotland v Fiji

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT

Sunday 10 November 2024

Scotland v South Africa

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEST (Monday) / 5.10am NZDT (Monday) / 12.10pm ET / 9.10am PT

Saturday 16 November

Scotland v Portugal

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEST (Monday) / 4.10am NZDT (Monday) / 11.10pm ET / 8.10am PT

Saturday 24 November

Scotland v Australia

Murrayfield, Edingburgh

Kick-off: 1.40pm GMT / 3.40pm SAST / 11.40pm AEST / 2.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.40am ET / 6.40am PT

