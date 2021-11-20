After his double against South Africa, Scotland captain Stuart Hogg strikes again against Japan at Murrayfield to establish a stand-alone scoring record

Stuart Hogg becomes Scotland’s all-time record try-scorer

Stuart Hogg set a new Scotland record today after scoring against Japan at Murrayfield. The Scotland captain crossed in the 27th minute to register his 25th try for his country – surpassing the 24 scored by Tony Stanger and Ian Smith in the all-time list.

Hogg had drawn level with those two wingers following his double against South Africa last weekend. During that 30-15 defeat, he set a world record for the most Test starts at full-back, his figure of 87 – two of them for the Lions – eclipsing Rob Kearney’s tally of 86.

Hogg’s historic moment came when he made a searing break after fielding a clearing kick and found Chris Harris. The ball was recycled, George Turner moved the ball quickly from the ruck and Hogg took the neatly delivered scoring pass from Finn Russell.

The score, converted by Russell, restored Scotland’s lead (12-10) against the team that had ended their 2019 World Cup ambitions in the pool stage.

Japan had quietened the crowd in Edinburgh by stringing together 18 phases inside the first three minutes, but they were set on their heels soon after when Duhan van der Merwe capped a series of short-range thrusts by scoring from a pick and go. It was the Lions winger’s ninth try in just 13 Scotland Tests.

But Scotland then endured frustration as they repeatedly fell foul of referee Brendon Pickerill at the breakdown, earning a team warning. Rikiya Matsuda kicked two penalties to nudge Japan ahead before Hogg’s typically decisive intervention.

The hosts breathed more easily when Darcy Graham weaved over just before half-time for a try that Russell again converted. Scotland led 19-6 at the break.

Japan needed the next score and they got it when Jamie Bhatti became the latest breakdown culprit. The loosehead was penalised for not rolling away, as the likes of Harris and Scott Cummings had also failed to do earlier, and Pickerill’s patience had run out. He sent Bhatti to the sin-bin and Matsuda kicked the points, 19-9.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (capt); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Jamie Bhatti, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Josh Bayliss.

Replacements: 16 Stuart McInally, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Javan Sebastian, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Dylan Richardson, 21 Matt Fagerson, 22 George Horne, 23 Blair Kinghorn.

Japan: Ryohei Yamanaka; Kotaro Matsushima, Shogo Nakano, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita; Rikiya Matsuda, Yutaka Nagare; Craig Millar, Atsushi Sakate, Asaeli Ai Valu, Jack Cornelsen, James Moore, Michael Leitch, Pieter Labuschagné (capt), Kazuki Himeno.

Replacements: 16 Kosuke Horikoshi, 17 Keita Inagaki, 18 Shinnosuke Kakinaga, 19 Ben Gunter, 20 Tevita Tatafu, 21 Naoto Saito, 22 Yu Tamura, 23 Dylan Riley.

