How to watch South Africa v New Zealand: Live stream Saturday’s Rugby Championship 2024 match in Cape Town

This guide explains how to watch a South Africa v New Zealand live stream, as the All Blacks attempt to revive their Rugby Championship campaign at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium this Saturday.

UK viewers can tune in via Sky Sports and Now, Springboks fans can watch on SuperSport, and Kiwis can follow the action on Sky Sport. There are also numerous countries – including the Netherlands – where the game is available for free via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ service. If you happen to be away from home when the match kicks off on Saturday, you can use a VPN to watch a Springboks v All Blacks live stream from abroad.

These two southern hemisphere giants have had very different fortunes in this year’s tournament. The Springboks have won all three of their games so far, but – having already lost to Argentina on the opening day – the All Blacks are licking their wounds following South Africa’s late victory last weekend. The Springboks have made seven changes to their starting XV, including the return of Eben Etzebeth for his 126th cap – just one behind Victor Matfield’s record. Among four changes to the All Blacks side, head coach Scott Robertson has dropped full-back Beauden Barrett and scrum-half TJ Perenara to the bench, with Mark Tele’a and Cortez Ratima coming into the starting line-up.

Read on to find out how to watch South Africa v New Zealand live streams for the second of the teams’ Rugby Championship 2024 encounters. If you’re interested in other games in the tournament, check out our guide to watching the Rugby Championship from anywhere.

Watch Springboks v All Blacks live streams FOR FREE in the Netherlands

If you’re a Springboks fan in the Netherlands on Saturday, you can watch the match FOR FREE. Free Rugby Championship live streams will be available in numerous countries (the Netherlands among them) via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform. The service will stream every Rugby Championship fixture in territories where no broadcast deal for top-tier rugby union currently exists – and that includes this year’s second clash between South Africa and New Zealand. The game kicks off at 5.00pm CET.

You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

Watch Springboks v All Blacks live streams if you’re away from home

Away from home for work or a vacation when South Africa meet the All Blacks on Saturday? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the biggest game of the tournament so far. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas. (Assuming this complies with the broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.)

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

How to watch South Africa v New Zealand in the UK and Ireland

In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the place to go if you want to watch Rugby Championship games. You can watch a South Africa v New Zealand live stream on Sky Sports Mix when the match kicks off at 4.00pm BST on Saturday. Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. (Visit the Sky website for more information.)

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently £26, usually £34.99) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch the match,offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently £26, usually £34.99) memberships.

Watch Springboks v All Blacks live streams in South Africa As is the case for all of this season’s Rugby Championship matches, you can watch a South Africa v New Zealand live stream on subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is at 5.00pm SAST on Saturday.

How to watch Springboks v All Blacks in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Rugby Championship live streams. This one’s an early start for Kiwi fans, because the second South Africa v New Zealand match of this year’s tournament kicks off at 3.00am NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Watch South Africa v New Zealand live streams in Australia

If you’re in Oz you can watch South Africa v New Zealand live streams ad-free via subscription service Stan Sport. You’ll have to stay up late because the match kicks off at 1.00am AEST on Sunday morning. It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your Stan plan.

How to watch Springboks v All Blacks in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream 2024 Rugby Championship matches live in the US. South Africa v New Zealand kicks off at 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT on Saturday morning.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is a perfect destination for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Watch South Africa v New Zealand live streams in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia, across 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

