South Africa team to play Lions – Second Test

Jacques Nienaber has made three changes to his South Africa line-up for the second Test against the British & Irish Lions in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Springboks need to win this weekend to have a chance of salvaging the Lions 2021 series after losing the opening Test 22-17.

There are two changes in the front row. Steven Kitshoff will win his 50th cap as he replaces the injured Ox Nché at loosehead while Frans Malherbe comes in at tighthead, with Trevor Nyakane dropping to the bench (where he will cover loosehead).

Then at No 8, Jasper Wiese will make his first Test start, with Kwagga Smith now amongst the replacements.

The Springboks have also opted for a six-two split between forwards and backs on the bench. They favoured this selection during their Rugby World Cup triumph in 2019, deploying their ‘Bomb Squad’ of forwards in the second half to try to overpower opponents.

The versatile Damian Willemse will cover the back-line outside of scrum-half.

Nienaber said: “This is a massive game for us; it is do or die in order to stay in the race to win the series and we selected a team that offers continuity in selection, but also that we thought would be the best suited to achieve the objectives we have set for this match.

“We need to be better in every area of the game this week, and the set-pieces will be crucial in laying the foundations we need to execute our game plan effectively.

“We also spoke about our discipline and the aerial battle as a team, and we intend to work as hard as possible at training this week to correct the errors that cost us last week.”

Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Lood de Jager, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Herschel Jantjies, Damian Willemse.

