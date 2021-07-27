British & Irish Lions team to play South Africa – Second Test

Warren Gatland has announced his team to take on the Springboks this Saturday

Warren Gatland has made three changes to his British & Irish Lions 2021 starting XV for the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday.

Mako Vunipola starts at loosehead after an impressive showing off the bench in last weekend’s 22-17 victory over South Africa, with Rory Sutherland dropping to the bench. Wyn Jones has not recovered from the shoulder injury picked up in training that ruled him out of the first Test.

Elsewhere, Chris Harris replaces Elliot Daly at outside-centre and Conor Murray comes in for Ali Price at scrum-half. On the bench, Taulupe Faletau replaces Hamish Watson.

Dan Biggar is named at fly-half, subject to him completing the return-to-play protocol and an assessment by an independent concussion consultant after he suffered a head injury in the first Test.

A win this weekend will wrap up the series but head coach Gatland is aware of the challenge the world champions will pose.

He said: “As always, selection was incredibly tough. However, we’ve made the changes we think are the right calls for the weekend’s game.

“It’ll be another tight contest. We know the Springboks will be hurting and they’ll throw everything at us on Saturday, but I think there’s plenty more to come from us too. We feel we can go up another level from where we were in the first Test and I would expect us to improve.

“It’s the biggest game on the tour and we have to embrace the expectation that comes with it. As players and coaches, these are the games you want to be involved in. We’re relishing the opportunity to face the Springboks again on Saturday and potentially seal a series win.”

Stuart Hogg; Anthony Watson, Chris Harris, Robbie Henshaw, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Conor Murray; Mako Vunipola, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tadhg Furlong, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland, Kyle Sinckler, Tadhg Beirne, Taulupe Faletau, Ali Price, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly.

The match at Cape Town Stadium will kick off at 5pm (UK & Ireland time) on Saturday evening and all tour matches are televised live on Sky Sports.

