Who are South Africa playing at Rugby World Cup?

South Africa are the defending champions for the 2023 tournament

The Springboks’ Rugby World Cup fixtures have been announced for the pool stage but who are South Africa playing in France? The team are attempting to defend the title they won when they beat England in the 2019 final but they find themselves in a tricky pool.

While defending a World Cup is challenging, the Springboks squad is full of stars. They will be striving to do what New Zealand did in 2015 in retaining their crown. But who are they playing? And where will their matches be? Here is all you need to know.

Read more: Rugby World Cup fixtures

South Africa are in Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland, Romania and Tonga. It is being regarded as the pool of death as three of the five countries are in the world’s top five.

South Africa Rugby World Cup fixtures – who are South Africa playing?

Here is South Africa’s full pool fixture list:

South Africa v Scotland, Sunday 10 September, kick-off 12pm GMT

South Africa v Romania, Sunday 17 September, kick-off 2pm GMT

Related: South Africa Rugby World Cup squad

South Africa v Ireland, Saturday 23 September, kick-off 8pm GMT

South Africa v Tonga, Sunday 1 October, kick-off 8pm GMT

The Springboks will have to finish in the top two of the group to progress to the knock-out stages. If they win their pool they will face the runner-up of pool A, if they are the runner-up they will face the winner of pool A.

South Africa Rugby World Cup fixtures, the pool matches that have been announced, are being played in three different locations. Their matches against Scotland and Tonga are being competed at the Stade de Marseille. While their games against Ireland and Romania will be at the Stade de France and Stade de Bordeaux respectively.

Read more: Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures

South Africa have six Tests ahead of the World Cup and head coach Jacques Nienaber said he wants his team to have momentum.

He said: “We have a plan set out in how we want to tackle the six Tests. But we will be forced to re-evaluate.

“You want to go into the World Cup with momentum. We have a plan for the first three Tests – the Rugby Championship. However, depending on injuries and how much squad depth there is in each position, we might rejig the team.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.