Find out who Warren Gatland has selected in the Wales squad for the autumn tests

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named a 35-player squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series and it sees Gareth Anscombe recalled to the team.

Anscombe has not played for Wales since the 2023 Rugby World Cup because of injury. The fly-half signed for Premiership side Gloucester at the beginning of the season.

There are also returns for players like Max Llewellyn, Tom Rogers, Nicky Smith and Rhodri Williams.

Read more: The full list of upcoming Wales fixtures

Hooker Dewi Lake will once again captain the side and there are call ups for two uncapped players, Freddie Thomas and Blair Murray.

Gatland said: “We feel this is an exciting squad with some experience coming back to join the younger players. We know they are going to work incredibly hard as a group this November.

“We have three very different opposition in Fiji, Australia and South Africa, but are looking forward to the challenges that each will pose.

“The autumn campaign is always special because we have back-to-back matches at home each weekend and there is no better place to go and play than Principality Stadium with all the passion and energy of our incredible fans.”

Wales Autumn Nations Series squad 2024

Forwards

Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby/7)

Adam Beard (Ospreys/56)

James Botham (Cardiff Rugby/13)

Ben Carter (Dragons/12)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets/41)

Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby/3)

Dewi Lake (Ospreys/15)

Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby/5)

Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets/4)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys/15)

Taine Plumtree (Scarlets/5)

Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers/20)

Will Rowlands (Racing 92/33)

Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers/46)

Gareth Thomas (Ospreys/33)

Freddie Thomas (Gloucester Rugby/uncapped)

Henry Thomas (Scarlets/4)

Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs/12)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons/50)

Backs

Gareth Anscombe (Gloucester Rugby/37)

Ellis Bevan (Cardiff Rugby/3)

Sam Costelow (Scarlets/15)

Rio Dyer (Dragons/22)

Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby/14)

Josh Hathaway (Gloucester Rugby/1)

Eddie James (Scarlets/1)

Max Llewellyn (Gloucester Rugby/1)

Blair Murray (Scarlets/uncapped)

Tom Rogers (Scarlets/4)

Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby/4)

Nick Tompkins (Saracens/38)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys/41)

Rhodri Williams (Dragons/3)

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/58)

Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby/7)

Recommended videos for you

Wales Autumn Nations Series fixtures 2024

Sunday 10 November 2024

Wales v Fiji

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 1.40pm GMT / 3.40pm SAST / 12.40am AEDT (Monday) / 2.40am NZDT (Monday) / 8.40am ET / 5.40am PT

Sunday 17 November 2024

Wales v Australia

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST / 3.10am AEDT (Monday) / 5.10am NZDT (Monday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

Saturday 23 November 2024

Wales v South Africa

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.