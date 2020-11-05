There’s a mix of the old and the new in Wayne Pivac’s selection for this campaign

Wales endured a disappointing Six Nations under new coach Wayne Pivac, losing four of their five matches, so they are looking to get back to winning ways in the Autumn Nations Cup.

The tournament runs from 13 November to 6 December, with Wales travelling to Dublin to face Ireland in the opening fixture at the Aviva Stadium before playing three matches at Parc y Scarlets (their usual home venue, the Principality Stadium, is being decommissioned having been used as a field hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic).

Wales host Georgia and England in the pool stages before a final match against the country in the other group – one of Fiji, France, Italy or Scotland – that has the equivalent ranking in their table.

Pivac is without injured hooker Ken Owens but has a mix of youth and experience in his selection for the tournament, from the world’s most-capped player in Alun Wyn Jones to teenage wing Louis Rees-Zammit.

Wales Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020

Forwards

Jake Ball

Leon Brown

Rhys Carre

James Davies

Seb Davies

Elliot Dee

Ryan Elias

Taulupe Faletau

Tomas Francis

Cory Hill

Alun Wyn Jones

Wyn Jones

Samson Lee

Dillon Lewis

Shane Lewis-Hughes

Josh Macleod

Ross Moriarty

Josh Navidi

Sam Parry

Will Rowlands

Nicky Smith

Justin Tipuric

Aaron Wainwright

Backs

Josh Adams

Dan Biggar

Gareth Davies

Jonathan Davies

Leigh Halfpenny

Kieran Hardy

Jonah Holmes

Ioan Lloyd

George North

Rhys Patchell

Louis Rees-Zammit

Callum Sheedy

Nick Tompkins

Owen Watkin

Rhys Webb

Johnny Williams

Liam Williams

Wales Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020

Dates, kick-off times and TV details for Wales’ four Autumn Nations Cup matches…

Round One

Friday 13 Nov, Ireland v Wales, 7pm, Aviva Stadium Live on Channel 4, RTE & S4C

Round Two

Saturday 21 Nov, Wales v Georgia, 5.15pm, Parc y Scarlets Live on Amazon Prime (UK), Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland) & S4C

Round Three

Saturday 28 Nov, Wales v England, 4pm, Parc y Scarlets Live on Amazon Prime (UK), Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland) & S4C

Finals Weekend

Saturday 5 Dec, Wales v TBD, 4.45pm, Parc y Scarlets Live on Amazon Prime (UK), Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland) & S4C

Head here for the full Autumn Nations Cup fixtures list.

