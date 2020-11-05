Wales Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020

There’s a mix of the old and the new in Wayne Pivac’s selection for this campaign
Wales endured a disappointing Six Nations under new coach Wayne Pivac, losing four of their five matches, so they are looking to get back to winning ways in the Autumn Nations Cup.
The tournament runs from 13 November to 6 December, with Wales travelling to Dublin to face Ireland in the opening fixture at the Aviva Stadium before playing three matches at Parc y Scarlets (their usual home venue, the Principality Stadium, is being decommissioned having been used as a field hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic).
Wales host Georgia and England in the pool stages before a final match against the country in the other group – one of Fiji, France, Italy or Scotland – that has the equivalent ranking in their table.
Pivac is without injured hooker Ken Owens but has a mix of youth and experience in his selection for the tournament, from the world’s most-capped player in Alun Wyn Jones to teenage wing Louis Rees-Zammit.
Forwards
Jake Ball
Leon Brown
Rhys Carre
James Davies
Seb Davies
Elliot Dee
Ryan Elias
Taulupe Faletau
Tomas Francis
Cory Hill
Alun Wyn Jones
Wyn Jones
Samson Lee
Dillon Lewis
Shane Lewis-Hughes
Josh Macleod
Ross Moriarty
Josh Navidi
Sam Parry
Will Rowlands
Nicky Smith
Justin Tipuric
Aaron Wainwright
Backs
Josh Adams
Dan Biggar
Gareth Davies
Jonathan Davies
Leigh Halfpenny
Kieran Hardy
Jonah Holmes
Ioan Lloyd
George North
Rhys Patchell
Louis Rees-Zammit
Callum Sheedy
Nick Tompkins
Owen Watkin
Rhys Webb
Johnny Williams
Liam Williams
Wales Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020
Dates, kick-off times and TV details for Wales’ four Autumn Nations Cup matches…
Round One
Friday 13 Nov, Ireland v Wales, 7pm, Aviva Stadium Live on Channel 4, RTE & S4C
Round Two
Saturday 21 Nov, Wales v Georgia, 5.15pm, Parc y Scarlets Live on Amazon Prime (UK), Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland) & S4C
Round Three
Saturday 28 Nov, Wales v England, 4pm, Parc y Scarlets Live on Amazon Prime (UK), Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland) & S4C
Finals Weekend
Saturday 5 Dec, Wales v TBD, 4.45pm, Parc y Scarlets Live on Amazon Prime (UK), Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland) & S4C
