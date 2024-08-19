Back to school rugby: a buyer’s guide

Kit out your child for the new school year with this rugby buying guide

The 2024-25 rugby season is approaching with the unstoppable momentum of a galloping No 8. This means the academic year is also nearly upon us, as kids prepare to go back to school, meaning back to school rugby kit and equipment will be on the mind.

For parents everywhere, thoughts will be shifting from holidays to the start of a new term, and the annual quest to kit out the kids before September.

Aside from ensuring your offspring have uniform and shoes that fit – how did they grow an inch in the space of a month? – you’re probably working your way through the surprisingly lengthy shopping list supplied by the PE department.

And if this year’s timetable includes rugby – a game where player safety is, of course, paramount – that could mean an all-new selection of accessories, especially if your son or daughter has just moved up to a new school.

We’ve assembled this back to school rugby buyer’s guide to explain the pieces of kit your child will need, some of them mandatory (boots, gum shields), others optional (shoulder pads, scrum caps). We’ve also selected options to suit various budgets, to help you get everything sorted before the new school year kicks off.

There’s a lot to take in but remember that your school, rugby club or local rugby shop will be able to point you in the right direction if you need additional advice. Game on!

Back to school rugby buyer’s guide:

Gum shields/Mouthguards

Your first back to school rugby essential. Not many players enjoy wearing a gum shield (aka mouthguard) but this is one area where you really shouldn’t skimp before children go back to school – especially if you want to avoid the gap where your kid’s front teeth used to be becoming the main talking point of their next class photo.

The RFU strongly recommends the use of gum shields in matches and training that involve contact, and many schools and clubs make them mandatory for young players. Luckily, there are plenty of inexpensive options out there.

It’s essential that a gum shield fits properly, so a mouldable mouthguard is a good place to start – dunking the shield in boiling water makes it malleable enough to shape around your child’s gnashers. Bear in mind, however, that you’ll probably have to buy new gum shields as your kid and their mouth grows.

Gum shields are classed as personal protective equipment (PPE), so look out for the CE mark that confirms it meets UK and EU regulations. As your child’s rugby career progresses, you may want to consider investing in a bespoke gum shield fitted by your dentist for ultimate comfort and protection.

Boots

This is where things can get expensive however they are a back to school rugby essential. Although rugby boots look more-or-less identical to their round ball counterparts – albeit with slightly subtler colour schemes – you may find that the stylish football boots your kid’s been badgering you about won’t cut the mustard for rugby. It’s prudent, then, to seek out footwear that fits the bill in both games, especially if your son or daughter is yet to be bitten by the rugby bug.

While a rugby boot may have additional specialist features (such as a raised heel to provide extra support in the set-piece), the sole should be your primary area of interest.

In order to comply with World Rugby regulation 12, studs must be no longer than 21mm long, at least 10mm wide at the tip, and – crucially – not feature any burring or sharp edges. Studs can be metal, or a combination of metal and plastic.

Entirely plastic studs are not permitted, but blades and moulded studs are allowed (provided they meet the criteria above). For more information, read England Rugby’s Get Your Boots On guide. You should also check out the requirements of your child’s school, as some will not permit them to wear blades.

Regularly traipsing across hard surfaces (such as car parks) can damage studs and turn them into a playing hazard, so make a habit of checking the state of your child’s footwear.

Referees have the power to decide whether or not boots fulfil the regulations, so practise stud diligence to make sure your son or daughter doesn’t end up sitting on the sidelines. (Believe us, you’ll never hear the last of it if they’ve just watched a match they should have starred in.)

That said, screw-in studs are so easy to replace that they’re often the better option – especially as you can select studs to suit the ground conditions on a particular day.

Water bottle

It’s well known that hydration is important for the development of a young brain, so there’s a good chance that your child will already be taking a water bottle to school every day, even when PE isn’t on the timetable.

Bottles are often one of the few places a child can mark out their individuality – especially if their school operates a strict uniform policy – so they’re probably nagging you for the latest fashionable design.

As a parent, however, you’ll be looking for something that’s a sensible size, doesn’t leave a horrid plasticky aftertaste, and – perhaps most important of all – isn’t prone to leakages. Remember, you’re the one who’ll have to clear up the mess when their school bag turns into a swamp.

In other words, you’re looking for a bottle that’s durable, and comes with a lid that isn’t going to leak or get lost. There are literally hundreds of water bottles out there, but these three are a good starting point.

Shoulder pads

Shoulder pads are an optional part of the young rugby players kit bag, but as kids’ games get faster and the hits get harder, they may appreciate some extra padding. Even so, it’s been argued that the false sense of security generated by padding can sometimes encourage poor tackle technique in young players, so they’re not without their downsides.

Read more: All you need to know about the 2024 Rugby Championship

If you do decide to buy shoulder pads for your child, remember that you’re not looking for American football-style body armour. The rugby equivalent is essentially padded clothing, designed to supply extra protection around the shoulders. This has the side-effect of making the wearer look like they’ve been working out at the gym.

Shoulder pads are generally built into an undershirt or vest worn under the rugby shirt, and as with boots, must comply with RFU/World Rugby regulations – if in doubt, look out for the “World Rugby Approved” label on kit. Some pads designed for female players also incorporate breast protection.

Scrum caps

Again, these are not to be confused with the solid helmets integral to American football, though their intended purpose is very different. Rather than protecting against the high-speed, head-to-head collisions synonymous with gridiron, the primary function of a scrum cap is mitigating against cuts, scrapes and the dreaded cauliflower ear. As such, they’re basically padded headgear, strictly regulated by World Rugby to ensure they won’t cause harm to opponents – or, indeed, teammates.

As with shoulder pads, there’s a school of thought that says scrum caps encourage certain behaviours that may not be conducive to good technique in the long run. And to be clear, there is no evidence to suggest they reduce the risk of concussion. Whether they’re worn will ultimately be up to the regulations set down by a school or club, the player and – most importantly – a responsible parent.

