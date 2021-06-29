We take a look at some of the best Lions gear for women and kids

Best deals on British & Irish Lions gear for women and kids

As far as merchandise and clothing goes, the 2021 British & Irish Lions Tour of South Africa has absolutely everyone covered.

From jerseys, to hoodies, it is not just a male affair as both women and children can also show their support with Lions gear that looks great and feels excellent.

All of this explains this post as we have tried to find some of the best products in the range and brought them to you in a one-stop shop.

Additionally, we have also created other Lions guides too, such as the best deals on Lions rugby balls as well so check that out if you want something to throw around at the park.

Women

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Women’s Pro Jersey

One of the best replica shirts out there, the Pro jersey is available in men’s, women’s and junior specific sizes. It has all the details you would expect, and want, from a replica jersey such as the high-quality stitching, sponsors, low profile collar and top performance in terms of comfort and moisture management.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Women’s Classic Long Sleeve Jersey

Whilst the Pro jersey above may be ideal for those wanting a replica, that design is not perfect for the pub or social events really. This is where this long sleeve jersey comes in because we think it looks great regardless of where you decide to watch the games.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Women’s Graphic Superlight T-Shirt

Need a new training shirt for the pitch or the gym? Canterbury has got you covered with this Superlight t-shirt. It has a casual fit and isn’t too tight so you can move freely whatever exercise you are doing and it is also made from a lightweight, quick-drying material too which is perfect for those tough, sweat-inducing sessions.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Women’s Gym Shorts

Also we recommend pairing up the above shirt with these gym shorts if you need a new pair. The waist is elasticated and produces enough give, but then you can also tailor it to you thanks to the inner drawcord.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Women’s Logo Hoodie

We all have a favourite hoodie and this Canterbury Lions design could be your next one. It has a thick fleece lining and very soft feel which we like very much. Snug, comfortable and warm, it is perfect for those cold days.

British & Irish Lions Women’s Small Crest Hoodie

We are also huge fans of this simple grey hoodie too. There are other colours available if grey isn’t for you but the feel of the fabric will be because it is sublimely soft.

Kids

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Junior Pro Jersey

If your kid wants to look like the real deal, then the Junior Pro jersey is the shirt for them. From S-XL, it will perform well thanks to the durable fabric and Vapodri technology wicks away moisture to keep them cool when things heat up.

We are particular fans of the cool graphic print on the shoulders and the fact these shirts are made from 100% recycled polyester.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Infant Kit Pack

Available in several size and age increments from 6 months to 4 years of age, this infant kit looks great and has simple little poppers on the shoulders for ease of use for those very young children.

British & Irish Lions Graphic Lion T-Shirt

Let your child bring the roars with this t-shirt which has a cool lion print design along with the Lions logo.

British & Irish Lions Large Logo Tee

Or if your kid wants a simple tee then why not this large logo design? There are lots of sizes available for a variety of age groups and if you go to the Lions Store there are other colours up for grabs too.

British & Irish Lions Kit Sleepsuit

Let your little one show their support too with this little sleepsuit! Suitable for children aged 0-18 months, it has the classic red and white colour, along with a large Lions logo.

The main body of the suit is made from 100% cotton whilst the ribbed section is a blend of cotton and elastane to stretch where needed.

