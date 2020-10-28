The best deals on British & Irish Lions shirts and other gear for the 2021 tour to South Africa

With the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to get yourself kitted out in stash to support Warren Gatland’s men as they head down south next summer. With that in mind, we’ve had a look at the best deals on British & Irish Lions shirts as well as other supporter gear.

Canterbury 2021 British & Irish Lions Pro Rugby Shirt

+ The official 2021 Lions jersey

+ Low-profile collar

+ Patterned sleeves

There’s no doubt the most essential item for Lions fans ahead of the forthcoming 2021 tour of South Africa is, of course, the Lions on-field jersey.

The 2021 jersey, as with 2017, is made by Canterbury, has new sponsor Vodafone on the front and a very low-profile white collar. There’s also an interesting textured pattern on the shoulders.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Harlequin Rugby Jersey

+ Classic rugby shirt look

+ Great for the winter

– Probably not for playing

Part of the first drop of official 2021 British & Irish Lions off-field stash from official kit supplier is this wonderfully old-school long-sleeved cotton jersey. With a striking blue and red quartered design, it’s the sort of thing that won’t look out of place at the pub, relaxing at home or on the terraces, while the old school collar can be worn up or down depending on your preference.

The fact that it’s a cotton jersey means that it’s not the sort of thing you’d want to wear if you were actually playing, however, nor is it going to be as hard-wearing as a replica design, but its old-school charms can’t be denied.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Hooped Short Sleeve Jersey

+ Vapodri material for superior moisture wicking

+ Hybrid on- and off-pitch design

– Relaxed fit might not be best for playing

Another new addition to the Lions 2021 range, this short-sleeved jersey is something of a jack of all trades, in that it’s designed to be a shirt for both on and off the pitch. So if you’re looking to play in this shirt, Canterbury’s Vapodri material will ensure that your temperature is regulated and moisture is wicked away from the skin, while the short sleeves free up your hands for tackling and passing.

On the flipside, however, it’s got a relaxed fit unlike many on-pitch modern shirts, meaning you can wear it as a casual design with ease, while that classic collar and lovely hooped design certainly looks the part. The only question might be how the relaxed fit would fly if you were actually playing in it – after all, the reason modern jerseys are skin-tight is because loose jerseys are much easier to tackle!

Canterbury VapoDri British & Irish Lions 2017 Match-day Short Sleeve Shirt

+ Faithful on-field replica of 2017 tour jersey

+ Will be more affordable than the 2021 design

– Still not cheap for a three-year-old kit

If you don’t fancy the thought of spending a full £70+ on the latest take on the classic red shirt, then why not pick up one of the 2017 New Zealand tour jerseys instead?

This Vapodri jersey is pitched nicely between the super-tight, super-pricey test shirt and the cotton off-field items we’ve seen above, and thanks to the memorable and unlikely drawn series last time out, it’s a shirt that won’t come with anything but fond memories. That said, while it’s cheaper than a 2021 shirt, it’s not so much cheaper that it’s a bargain…

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Long Sleeve Black Rugby Jersey

+ Sleek black-on-black look

+ Great for casual wear

– Not a traditional Lions look

If you’re after something that still displays your Lions fandom but totally breaks from the mould otherwise, then this extremely fetching all-black casual shirt features a dark grey Lions badge and Canterbury logo, with nothing to break the moody vibe bar a strip of green strengthening tape inside the classic collar.

Other than that, like the Harlequin jersey above, it’s every bit the standard long-sleeved, heavy duty cotton rugby shirt, so it’ll keep you warm and look smart, whatever you pair it with.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Crew Sweatshirt

+ Prominent Lions 2021 graphic

+ More casual/versatile than a jersey

– Sleeves cuffs are quite loose

Looking for something a little different than a casual or match-day jersey to signal your Lions pride? Well, these Canterbury casual sweatshirts certainly strike a nice balance for those who want to keep their fandom a bit more trendy.

Available in heathered grey, red, black or navy blue, it features a striking 2021 tour motif, complete with classic Lions logo, all suitably distressed for that perfect ‘old sweatshirt’ vibes. It’s also super soft, though the sleeve cuffs are wider than you’d want if you’re not the sort of person who likes to roll their sleeves up.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Graphic T-Shirt

+ Unique Lions tour motif

+ Can be paired with anything

– You’ll need more than this on the terraces

Another alternative option if you’re looking for a memento of the 2021 Lions tour to South Africa is this really interesting design, which featured the Lions crest in a roundel which contains the names of the six places where matches will be played on tour (not including the pre-tour match at Murrayfield, natch).

It’s aged for that old-school vibe and is available in grey, white, or black, but you’ll certainly want to pair this with something more substantial if you’re planning on wearing it on the terraces.

