Take a look at what Warren Gatland’s tourists will be wearing in South Africa next year

2021 British & Irish Lions shirt revealed

The 2021 British & Irish Lions shirt has been revealed.

The tour to South Africa is less than a year away and we now know what Warren Gatland’s squad will be wearing when they take on the world champions.

Canterbury describe the new jersey as one that “celebrates the journey a player must undergo to reach the very top of the game, as well as those who have helped them get there”.

The main body of the Pro jersey is made from 100% recycled polyester, which makes it the Lions’ most sustainable ever. The red shirt also has a graphic design on the shoulders featuring a multitude of individual pieces that come together to form the image of a lion.

Head coach Gatland said: “The jersey looks awesome and I think Lions supporters, as well as the players, are going to love it too. Canterbury, as we have become accustomed to, have done a great job yet again.

>> Try 3 issues of Rugby World magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

“Some of the best experiences I’ve had as a Lions coach have been looking out across a stadium ahead of a match and seeing a ‘Sea of Red’ Lions jerseys. Literally entire stands turned red; it’s an incredible thing to witness and creates an atmosphere that is truly unique to the Lions.”

The Pro jersey costs £75 (adults) and £55 (junior) and is available now from canterbury.com

Canterbury has also launched the largest-ever range of Lions’ training and off-field supporter wear, with a total of 112 items. This includes three times as many women’s products than previously and its biggest-ever junior range.

Take a look at the best of the British & Irish Lions range here.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.